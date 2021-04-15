The Page – April 14, 2021

It was a devastating way to start the week for the Page.

There it was in an email sent to us. No, nobody died, it wasn’t a serious accident.

Rather, the price of toilet paper is going up! Horrors!

To get to the bottom – ahem! – of this story the Page had to read it. Scott paper products, including that paper we miss so much when we don’t have it, will cost more. No surprise, because everything is rising, except Premier Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s popularity at the polls. Funny how we talk about toilet paper and these two gents come to mind!

Prices are rising to offset rising commodity costs and expected to be in the mid-to-high single digits.

The price effect starts in late June.

If you’re cheap and thinking of saving some money, just remember late June is when the grass is growing best!



* * * * * * *



Ever wonder who coined the phrase that seniors are on “fixed incomes?”

If you work for a company during the past year [or more!] that can’t afford a raise because of the COVID pandemic and poor economy, are those employees not also on fixed incomes?

Not much difference, is there?



* * * * * * *



Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced April 6 new restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Page is wondering if the new rules apply to all UCP MLAs.

We remind the premier the vast majority of Albertans abided by the rules while a few of his MLAs wandered about the world freely during the Christmas holidays.

Just saying! Hope all MLAs abide by the rules this time!



* * * * * * *



What will they think of next?

Down south at Edson, the RCMP detachment is introducing an exchange zone program to help provide a safe place for people to meet when buying and selling items online.

It’s another step forward in reducing crime in the community, says the RCMP.

At the location are two designated parking stalls that are reserved for exchanges. It is intended to provide citizens with a safe alternative when meeting someone for the first time regarding the sale or purchase of items listed online.

Conveniently, the stalls are at the detachment. That’s a place crooks generally don’t hang out.

The exchange zone will be available at all times, however RCMP encourage residents to visit during daytime hours.

Officers will not be available to supervise the meetings or help people negotiate their sales.

It’s a good idea if buying from someone you don’t know. Much safer than going to a stranger’s home.

Besides, if somebody is not willing to come to the police department to do a transaction, it is probably not a legitimate transaction.



* * * * * * *



The Alberta NDP released a report April 8 that said nine out of 10 teachers are unhappy with the new curriculum proposed by the Jason Kenney government.

The Page is shocked. The number is way too low.

Teachers oppose everything a Conservative government proposes. The fact it was not 100 per cent is shocking!



* * * * * * *



Further to the above, is there any difference between the NDP and teachers being in bed together, or Big Oil and the Conservatives sharing the same bed?



* * * * * * *



On a serious note, we wish all local municipal councils the best of luck in finalizing their budgets.

It is not easy with falling revenues, especially for counties and municipal districts.

We ask you to remember, there are many taxpayers who are far worse off than government during this time of difficulty.

Perhaps we should not be telling municipal governments this but Premier Jason Kenney, with eventual cuts to the MSI program and downloading of policing services, to name just a few.

Talk to your local councillor. They can fill you in.



* * * * * * *



Nice to see some of those spring potholes fixed in High Prairie on Highway 2.

The Page doesn’t have to zig and zag down the highway risking damage to the old truck.

Potholes are a rite of spring, unfortunately.

Here’s a tip of the hat to those responsible for the repairs!



* * * * * * *



Here’s an old joke now that municipal budgets are being prepared.

A former High Prairie mayor announced years ago, “No new taxes, no new taxes.”

Turns out that wasn’t the case. What he really meant was, “Know new taxes, know new taxes!”