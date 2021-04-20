The Page – April 21, 2021

Real estate agents and car sales people always love saying, “Don’t listen to the news. It’s always so negative.”

Meaning of course, “Go ahead and sign up for that holiday trailer. Or a bigger house. Or that eight-year loan for the new supercharged WhoopMobile!

Just kidding, of course! Good sales people are what makes the world go around, and if it weren’t for advertising, you would never know you could get rid of dandruff, there were bigger TVs than that 20-inch box, or you could get radio from satellites.

And that’s just the beginning!

But alas, at times there are consequences.

A survey by Canadian accountant partnership MNP Ltd. says 53 per cent of respondents, the people who replied, say they are $200 or less away from not being able to meet all of their monthly bills and debt obligations. This includes the 30 per cent who said they are already pretty well broke . They have no money left at the end of each and every month.

This is what is meant by “living paycheque to paycheque.”

Personally, your correspondent knows exactly what this is like. Years ago, always, a few days before payday we were out of money. We paid the rent and the car payment. And didn’t eat much!

But we were out of cash. So we were bumming smokes from anybody who looked like they could spare a butt. Then we were able to finally quit. Gosh, that sure wasn’t easy!

But the really big surprise was, after a few weeks, we had money in our wallet. Wow!

Quitting smoking these days isn’t going to help most people. In fact, the only thing keeping some households above water isn’t just spending less, but taking on more debt. Borrowing! All because of job loss, wage reductions or desperately trying to keep small businesses afloat.

According to MNP, 25 per cent of Canadians took on more debt amid the pandemic. Among the people replying to the survey, 20 per cent said they used savings to pay bills, 14 per cent used credit cards. Seven per cent used a line of credit. Three per cent took out a bank loan or put off making mortgage payments.

On the other hand, there are lots of people who think low interest rates and “zero per cent” offers mean this is a really good time to make purchases.

After all, somebody is spending money, driving up all those home prices in places like Toronto and Vancouver, and lots of “cottage country” places.



* * * * * * *



There are certain short vulgar words which relate to the bathroom or the bedroom. If I used these words in a university or a high school, or even a junior high school, I don’t think anybody would be shocked. That is the way they talk themselves. But these days, if I used words like honour, duty, loyalty, many people there would be at worst horrified. At best embarrassed.” – Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



MLAs in northern Alberta are mixed on liking or disliking the new wave of lockdowns.

Todd Loewen from Central Peace-Notley, Tracy Allard from Grande Prairie, Glenn van Dijken from Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock and Dave Hanson of Bonnyville-Cold Lake–St. Paul, all say they are against the new rules on lockdowns.

Dan Williams of Peace River, Laila Goodridge of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, and Pat Rehn of Lesser Slave Lake haven’t weighed in. Presumably, they are in favour of the lockdowns.

Interestingly, Allard’s Grande Prairie is one of the COVID hotspots in Alberta.

Right across Alberta, it’s the rural people who are none too happy with lockdowns and businesses being closed.



* * * * * * *



The problem with stargazing these days is, one has to stay up later and later waiting for dark skies.

But, if you are in the mood, two meteor showers are headed our way.

The Lyrid meteor shower is already on. It will April 21-22. Next up is the Eta Aquarid meteor shower. This will show up right after the Lyrids in early May.



* * * * * * *



You know the fellow – he is always undertaking vast projects. With half-vast results.