The Page – April 26, 2023

We had this tidbit given to us by a regular reader.

It seems in the Alberta Report history books there is a reference to Sucker Creek. The Page quotes from the book directly.

“Sucker Creek was later renamed Myrtle Creek, but for a time it was known locally as Pierre Ate the Ox Creek.”

Apparently, someone named Pierre was stuck at the creek and could not cross due to floods. Having no provisions, he decided to butcher his ox to survive. The story made the rounds and the new nickname stuck.

The Page never heard this story before but you can imagine the story going around that High Prairie got its name from someone who liked to take part in inhaling emotional fescue.

The Page has heard from all parties regarding the loss of the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup. No one has offered any solution or proposals to bring the event back to High Prairie. Some favour a subsidy for ice rental, some do not.

The Page has an idea. The obvious reason for a subsidy is the return on the investment. The Page does not call it a subsidy. Spend $10,000 or $15,000 and you get back hundreds of thousands of dollars. That is a wise investment for any business.

For those who argue the businesses should pick up the “investment” The Page proposes this. Suppose the High Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce raises the money from the businesses which benefit most, i.e. the convenience stores, hotels, restaurants and more. The money is put into a fund and town council agrees to match it 50/50 up to $20,000. The money is used only for ice rental and given to the local recreation board to offset ice fees. Not only does Treaty 8 get a break but the local rec board profits with increased usage.

This plan does not put the entire onus on the taxpayer (town council or recreation board discount) but splits the financial responsibility.

Anyone listening?

Imagine if Big Government came along and banned your favourite flavour of ice cream. No more chocolate or strawberry for you!

Got your attention?

The provincial government in La belle Province is taking steps to ban the favourite flavours regarding vaping in youth. This was met with great enthusiasm by the Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control.

The draft legislation calls for a ban on the sale of liquids with fruit, mint or menthol flavours. Apparently, this is what most youth go crazy over! The idea is simple: if you ban the most popular flavours, vaping will be less appealing to youth. Makes sense.

The Page has heard vaping is more serious than cigarettes and also heard claims vaping is not as harmful as smokes. Truth be told, The Page doesn’t know.

But we all know what companies will do to make a buck. How long did the tobacco industry hide the fact that cigarettes were harmful? Just saying.

Back in Alberta, The Page found this news release from Alberta United Conservative Party interesting.

Seems the UCP raised a record breaking $4 million in the first quarter of this year. It is the most ever raised in one quarter in the party’s history.

It tells The Page that the party faithful are very, very worried about the challenge from the NDP in the coming election. They have every right to be.

Of course, the rest of the news release was the usual blah, blah, blah about how great they are, etc. etc., – you now – the usual political rhetoric.

In Lesser Slave Lake, most expect a very close race between the UCP’s Scott Sinclair and the NDP’s Danielle Larivee.

By now most of us have read in newspapers or watched on TV election plenty of material as parties gear up for the big race. The Page notes that both parties are equally guilty in searching behind every nook and cranny for the worst possible photo of UCP leader Danielle Smith or NDP leader Rachel Notley.

The Page realizes it’s all part each party trying to portray a poor image of the other leaders. Showing a poor mug shot is part of the game as sad as it is. Very unfortunate, but true.

When you enter politics, it is part of the game a candidate subjects himself or herself to. Politics is an ugly game.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding everyone of the safe use of cannabis.

Uh, yeah, there is poor way to indulge and harmful way, just like alcohol!

AHS says there are both short-term and long-term effects of cannabis use, and warns its smoke contains many of the same toxins found in tobacco smoke.

Short-term use of cannabis can make a person feel drowsy, cause slow reaction times, and decrease co-ordination. It can also make it harder to focus, concentrate, remember and make decisions.

Gee, sounds a lot like alcohol use!

The Page certainly cannot preach to everyone to never use cannabis when he likes to indulge in the off Smirnoff product but please, take caution if using.

Of course, we all know the best practice is to stay away from all drugs and alcohol.

The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) advises The Page that one out of every three bites of food we eat in Alberta is directly connected to a pollinator. Among those are bees, which are in drastic decline. Other pollinators are anything which transports pollen from plant to plant, including many species of birds.

As a result, the AMA is installing beehives at select centres in Edmonton and Calgary.

Before you push the panic button, and have visions of African bees swarming your vehicle, consider the following: the AMA says to be assured hives will not be located near centre entrances, and that the bees chosen are a docile breed known for being good neighbours.

And far enough away from us they won’t do any harm!

Nice to hear the geese honking and see the robins back!

Anything more Canadian than that!

Have a great week!