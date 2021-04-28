The Page – April 28, 2021

Former M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor Craig Bissell always referred to Enilda as “The Forgotten Hamlet”.

Given the stink – no pun intended – raised over the waste transfer station, walking trails, and now the fire department, Bissell must be shaking his head in heaven.

Some things never change, he must be thinking.

The Page does not believe for a second the County will close the fire department. Letting rumours swirl and persist around the hamlet is not the best way to proceed, however.

Add the discussions behind closed doors and one cannot help but blame the people of Enilda for being a bit paranoid.

The report on fire services will be released April 28. The Page is curious what the options are moving forward, especially if Enilda is the only department recommended to take a hit. If that’s the case, Enilda will not be “forgotten”.



* * * * * * *



Further to the above, in late 2000 the former M.D. of Big Lakes was deciding whether or not to hire a fire chief. John Gould was hired as the first fire chief on Oct. 2. Hard to believe over 20 years ago.

It was a tough call before council decided to vote. But before they did, CAO John Eriksson had one last piece of advice. It went something like this:

“If you hire a fire chief, it’s going to cost you. Now you have the expert on hand to tell you what you need to do. What training and equipment you need. No more pleading ignorance.”

As such, liability increased because the expert was there to advise.

But there was no problem. The money flowed. Times were good. No need to worry. The money would always be there! Spend, spend, spend!

The Page does not question the value of any fire department and the service they provide, but now that Big Lakes County has suffered from falling revenues, they are examining all areas to save money.

The question is simple”. Can Big Lakes County afford all the fire departments they have every 20-30 km and all the training and equipment that go along with it?

Darn tough call to make. Stay tuned!



* * * * * * *



The Page was watching BBC-TV News on the boob tube last week. A report cited China’s economy grew by 18.3 per cent last year!

What!

We’re in a global pandemic and China’s economy grew by almost 20 per cent!

The Page is confident almost all businesses in our area would be pleased as punch with a nearly 20 per cent growth rate last year. Heck, most of them would be happy keeping their heads above water.

And isn’t China where the pandemic started in the first place? Makes you wonder what they are doing right as our federal and provincial governments stumble along.



* * * * * * *



Optus Oval in Perth, Australia drew 54,159 fans for an Australian Rules Football match April 16 vs Collingwood.

Two days later, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Hawthorn and Melbourne played before 36,337 fans.

In Alberta, we are told not to gather in crowd over 10.

Hmm!



* * * * * * *



The Page received lots of news releases about the federal budget released April 19.

You would never know it’s the same budget after listening to the Liberals and Conservatives. Best budget ever, to a sky is falling scenario. Such is politics!

What we do know is Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland released a budget that signals the largest increase in federal spending in history, totalling over $100 billion in new initiatives and pro- grams.

Holy smokes, that’s a lot of smackeroos!

The Page wonders about the title of finance minister. Does not one prepare a budget based on income? In other words, do not spend more than you take in. Not in Ottawa or Edmonton!

Instead of finance minister, The Page suggests the new title of “Drunken Sailor’s Budget”.

No matter. This is politics. Who cares?



* * * * * * *



Further to the above, what is the first priority of “most” politicians after being elected?

Getting re-elected!

And they do it by spending your money!

What a life! What is wrong with this picture?



* * * * * * *



A man goes to a bar and sees a chubby girl dancing on a table. He walks over to her and says, “Wow, nice legs!”

She is flattered and replies, “You really think so?”

The man says, “For sure. Most tables would have collapsed by now.”