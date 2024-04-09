The Page – April 3, 2024

“I saw thingy last week, oh, what’s her name, I don’t know. I can never remember anything these days. It’s this damn anorexia.” – Grandma Smithers

“Kids today think the world revolves around them. In my day, the sun revolved around the world, and the world was perched on the back of a giant turtle.” – Grandpa Jonesy

“I am always amazed to hear of aircraft crash victims who are so badly maimed, they have to be identified by their dental records. What I don’t understand is, if they don’t know who you are, how do they know who your dentist is?” – Paul Merton

The Page was told that Town of High Prairie CAO Bill McKennan abruptly left the council meeting March 26 putting a quick halt to proceedings.

Checking out the rumour, The Page emailed McKennan, Mayor Brian Panasiuk, and each of the six councillors. No response from any of them.

Did McKennan leave the meeting? You can decide. Why did no one respond? As spokesman for council, it is Panasiuk’s duty to respond. You would think if it was not true, he would say so.

Just another example of the open and transparent communication between town council and the people of High Prairie. “Open and transparent” are council’s words, not The Page’s.

And besides, perhaps McKennan left because he had a tummy ache! Could be as simple as that! Why the big secret?

A resident told The Page last week they had not yet seen a robin this spring.

Come to think of it, neither has The Page. Where are they?

Oh well, at least the worms are happy!

By the way, Canada geese have been spotted and heard for the last week or so!

Hope everyone survived Easter and all that chocolate!

The Easter Bunny was very generous this year, as always. The Page thinks he is in an ongoing competition with Santa Claus for Most Popular Figure Among Kids. The Page likes chocolate but still goes with Santa!

Don’t forget to take in the Junior B Provincials in Peace River this week.

The best teams from around the province are attending. Peace River hosted this event years ago and the action was terrific.

No doubt a huge contingent from the North West Junior Hockey League champion La Crete Lumber Barons will be attending, as will the home supporters of the North Peace Navigators.

The Starr Saskamoose Cup comes to High Prairie April 11-14 at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Attend and see some great hockey games.

The Cup is a nice “replacement” for the lost Treaty 8 First Nations Cup to Slave Lake the last two years.

Here is hoping that in 2025 High Prairie can host both tournaments, which are huge economic drivers in the town.

If you are one of the few people who have a fishing hut on Lesser Slave Lake, you are past deadline!

Have a great week, everyone!