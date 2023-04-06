The Page – April 5, 2023

The Page notices Town of High Prairie councillors have given themselves a $5,000 slush fund to support projects or organizations they deem worthy.

Their first choice was a good one: the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

But what gives council the right to take taxpayers’ money ($35,000 in all) and give it to themselves to dole out as they see fit? I guess they think they look like heroes but in reality it is not their money they are giving away. They need to be reminded often of that fact.

Council decided this after raising utility bills. A proposed small hike in taxes is forthcoming at final budget.

Council has also heard during their term from residents telling them how tough it is to make ends meet. Apparently, no one is listening or cares, except for Councillor Judy Stenhouse. See her comments elsewhere in a story in this edition.

Of note, Stenhouse opposed a donation from her share of the slush fund.

On another note, not one councillor parted with any of their share of the cash to support the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup Hockey Tournament, which has left for Slave Lake. After the Elks Pro Rodeo, what could be more important to High Prairie than the Treaty 8 event and the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show? Council did not part with any of the slush fund for that either! It begs the question, what could be more important?

Council says they realize how important the Treaty 8 event is to the town but I guess it was not important enough for them to support. The proof is plain for all to see.

There are many citizens who believe it should be up to each individual to support what they want in terms of charities and organizations, not council.

Oh, well! As former Councillor Wayne Forrester used to say, “It’s only money!”

Oh, people who don’t know their history!

At High Prairie town council’s meeting March 28, there was a lot of fumbling around and speculation after a simple question was asked: why do they call it Big Lakes FCSS?

The Page has intimate knowledge of the history of FCSS having covered most meetings. Here is how it occurred. Follow the trail.

In 1995, the organization was known as Lesser Slave Lake FCSS to reflect the area it served being High Prairie and the regional rural areas and hamlets it served.

March 2, 1994 the I.D. #125 changed its name to I.D. of Big Lakes.

Jan. 1, 1995, the I.D. of Big Lakes changed its name to M.D. of Big Lakes.

Dec. 13, 1995 the Town of High Prairie gave notice it is pulling out of FCSS in six months.

In retaliation, on Sept. 4, 1996, the M.D. of Big Lakes advertises it is changing the name to Big Lakes FCSS to better reflect the area it serves and in no way suggests it serves High Prairie since they pulled out funding. Some M.D. councillors were a bit miffed, putting it mildly.

Jan. 28, 1998 the Town of High Prairie decides at budget meeting to return to FCSS.

However, since Big Lakes had assumed all administration of FCSS programs, a name change never occurred.

Gosh, The Page knows everything! Almost!

Speaking of history, The Page remembers another High Prairie council meeting attended during the last term by Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen. At the meeting, he referred to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as ‘Justin’.

Well! Councillor Michael Long was all over Viersen like flies on a manure pile. The proper way to address Trudeau was “honourable” or “prime minister”. Viersen responded everyone on Parliament Hill called him Justin. The fact is, Long was not wrong.

We fast forward to March 28 when Councillor James Waikle referred to King Charles III as “King Chuck!”

Now, King Charles III is Canada’s head of state represented by the Governor General Mary Simon. At a council meeting, King Charles should be addressed accordingly.

The Page is no fan of King Charles III but there is proper protocol to be respected and properly observed at a council meeting. Waikle failed to do so and shame on him, and shame on the rest of council for not holding Waikle accountable.

It begs the question, if Waikle and council cannot respect Canada’s head of state and address him in a proper manner, who can they respect?

High Prairie Royal Bank ATM hours have changed and The Page has to say he can’t blame them.

Many times recently, he has to step over vagrants sleeping in the lobby while trying to retrieve what little cash he has. Other times, liquor bottles and garbage has been left at the bank.

Here is the official word from the bank manager Erin Graber:

“Our ATM vestibule is open during business hours including Fridays, weekends, and holidays. It will be closed Monday to Thursday 5 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. The safety and security of our employees and our clients is always our top priority, and during times when ATMs may be closed, we encourage clients to use mobile or online channels for their everyday banking needs.”

She also notes there is an RBC ATM at the nearby ADA drug store.

And, of course, other ATMs around town offer the service, provided you pay a fee!

Not wanting to hide behind a computer screen, The Page this week is written by editor Chris Clegg.