The Page – April 7, 2021

We don’t really want to really poke fun at a news / anchor / afternoon entertainment host, so we won’t name the person.

But it was a chuckle last week when the host talked about how prices for everything from toilet paper to all kinds of other household thingies are all going to increase. All because of that big container ship that was stuck sideways in the Suez Canal.

“Yes,” the host said, even stuff at Costco is carried on those ships. You can see their name right written on the side of all those containers.

Ummm, not quite! While it is entirely possible some kind of product from India or the east coast of Africa does indeed show up on shelves in Costco, the containers themselves do not say Costco. They say COSCO. Which stands for the China Ocean Shipping Company.

Which, interestingly, is quite a bit larger than Costco.

Wikipedia says COSCO owns 1,114 ships, which includes capacity of 1,580,000 20-foot containers. The company is third largest in both numbers of container ships, and volume of containers. 118,243 people are reported to work for the company.

By the way, the news anchor is not the first person, and certainly won’t be the last, to think Costco is somehow related to the shipping company. Been there. Done that.

Got the giant size box of corn flakes?



Do you think rodeo should be named Alberta’s Official Sport

Weighing in on this important topic are the Men of Knowledge. We understand one of them thinks the Official Sport of Alberta should be drinking coffee.

Folks elsewhere say driving pickup trucks. Even if only to take the kids three blocks to school in Edmonton.

Then there is bingo. Whining. Scratchies. Schitt’s Creek. How the heck did that get on anybody’s list?

Badmouthing Trudeau. Badmouthing Conservatives. Badmouthing NDP. Badmouthing UCP. Littering. Shopping out of town someplace. Hockey. Curling. Whining. Looking for government grants. Did we mention whining?

So how about driving one’s pickup to a store someplace else, stocking up on “bargains,” then driving to the coffee shop so one can play the scratchies and whine and badmouth just about everybody, every other store, and just about every person in government?

Alberta’s Official Sport? Being an Albertan and loving every minute of it!



Something funny happened last Thursday. It was April Fool’s Day and hardly anybody told us stories. If you had a whopper, or even a smalley, let us know. From around the world in past years, we found this beauty:

April 1, 1976: During an early-morning interview on BBC Radio 2, the British astronomer Patrick Moore announced that at 9:47 a.m. that day a once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event was going to occur: Pluto would pass behind Jupiter! This planetary alignment would temporarily counteract and lessen the Earth’s own gravity.

Moore told his listeners, jumpers in the air at the exact moment the alignment happened would experience a strange floating sensation.

When 9:47 a.m. arrived, the station began receiving hundreds of phone calls from listeners claiming to have felt the sensation. One woman reported that she and her friends had risen from their chairs and floated around the room.

Dang! Wish we had thought of that!



Fox News fans were no doubt delighted by last week’s Tucker Carlson show.

There, he and columnist Mark Steyn [a Canadian by the way] poked gleeful, and serious, fun at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what they both said was disgraceful handling of Covid.

For those who take their news from CBC or CNN, you might not know Canada has one of the worst track records so far of vaccinating people. Not to mention telling international travellers they have to lock themselves in hotels for three days on arrival in Canada. At their personal cost.

Part of the vaccination problem is, Canada does not have a facility for cooking the vaccines. So our government ordered huge batches from China.

Hmm, what could go wrong with that?

As it happened, just about everything!

We’re keeping an eye on CBC and other Canadian outlets for their reports on the Carlson show.



Collingwood played Brisbane in Australian Rules Football April 1.

What you should care about is attendnce was 28,057.

Meanwhile, in Alberta, only crowds of less than 15 are allowed! Nice job!