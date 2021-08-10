The Page – August 11, 2021

Oh, what might have been!

At this time 109 years ago the citizens of Grouard were thinking of incorporating into a town, which they eventually did.

However, an almost forgotten fact arising from all this talk was village residents were thinking of changing the name to Slave Lake City, reports the Aug. 24, 1912 Grouard News.

A history lesson: the first post office opened in 1903 and was called the Lesser Slave Lake post office. The name of the community was changed to Grouard in 1909 in reference to Emile Grouard, and the Grouard Mission.

Back to 1912. The next week a meeting was held and residents decided to keep the name Grouard while applying for town status. The report does not give any further details. Keep in mind Mr. Grouard was still around and very, very influential. Probably a bad idea to even suggest a name change.

Another tidbit is The Page remembers Sawridge contemplating a name change at one time between 1912-15. It was not Slave Lake but The Page can’t remember what it was and hopes to stumble across it in the future.

The Page wonders. What would the citizens of Sawridge chosen for a name if Slave Lake was already taken? Upper Rubber Boot? Mosquitoville? Hillview?

Or Lower High Prairie? That sound you heard was The Page laughing!



* * * * * * * * *



The Page is baffled beyond belief!

The M.D. of Fairview held a special meeting July 28 to decide whether or not to declare an agricultural disaster in the M.D. They did!

What?

Let’s think about this. The M.D. is comprised of rural residents, no doubt some of them farmers, many friends of farmers. There is almost zero chance of them not declaring a disaster. Why meet? Take five minutes and do so at a regular meeting. Save some money.

In effect, what council did was call a meeting, claim their money plus mileage for attending the meeting, which was paid for by many local farmers through taxes. It is these same farmers who will have to pay more to the very council that was so concerned they called a special meeting to take even more money from the agricultural disaster victims [farmers] they were so concerned about.

Got that? In what world does that make sense?

We are in so much trouble with decisions our politicians make!



* * * * * * * * *



Big Lakes County will be discussing the Joss Wind Power Inc. project at its meeting Aug. 11.

In case you didn’t catch last week’s news, Joss Wind wants to put about 100 wind turbines by Swan Hills to generate power.

However, Joss Wind needs to get the Alberta government to allow wind generation projects on Crown land.

The Page was surprised to hear such projects are not allowed. Gee whiz, energy and forestry companies obliterate trees and wildlife while doing their business yet wind is not allowed?

Estimated revenues for Big Lakes County include $100 million over 25 years with possible expansion and even more dough rolling into BLC’s bank account.

Must be nice for council to sit and do nothing, have a company come up to you with a possible financial windfall!

The Page hopes this project becomes a reality. With the downturn in the energy industry, BLC could use the money.

By the way, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn was very interested in this project when told about it. Let’s hope he can help move this project forward.



* * * * * * * * *



The Page can’t help but think about Town of High Prairie Councillor Michael Long after his comments at the June 22 meeting.

One of his favourite subjects – and there are many! – came up: the empty Esso lot in High Prairie across from the town office.

“I will be thanking them for their non-civic duty,” said Long, who will not be seeking re-election this fall.

It is now over 20 years ago since the demolition ocurred on May 7, 2001. Yes, 20 years Esso has had to deal with the contamination of the site and return it back to usable land.

But why spend all that money when you can pay cheap tax and forget about it? Too bad the bean counter at Esso doesn’t have to look outside his home every day at a similar unsightly property.

Long is correct. What civic-minded citizens those guys and girls from Esso are!