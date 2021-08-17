The Page – August 18, 2021

Think you had a bad day? Ever hear of the Curtea de Arges Monastery in Romania?

Its chief architect was Mesterul Manole. While building the structure in the early 1500s, and due to a bet, he had to surround his pregnant wife in the monastery’s walls in effect killing her.

After it was completed, the ruling prince stranded Manole and his workers on the roof. To escape they tried to leap off the building but all perished.

Why did the prince strand Manole and his workers? So he could never build another monastery as beautiful.

And you thought today’s builders had it tough!



* * * * * * * * *



The Page loves statistics.

Did you know that our sun loses four million tons of mass every second?

But don’t worry. At that rate, the sun will lose only seven per cent of its mass every one trillion years! No need to worry about it burning out soon!



* * * * * * * * *



It reminds The Page of an old comic in the Wizard of Id.

There was no electricity in those days so the meter man came calling. He measured the height of the candle and left.

Pretty clever! And funny!



* * * * * * * * *



The Page believes in Cupid, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus.

But he believes almost nothing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Premier Jason Kenney say.



* * * * * * * * *



Oh, joy! At the time of this writing, rumours of a federal election this fall are becoming the norm.

With that in mind, Trudeau just nominated a senator from Alberta. What a slap in the face to all Albertans who are going to the polls Oct. 18 to elect their own.

Kenney responded with the usual rhetoric about how the Liberals hate the West, blah, blah, blah.

The Page is not a fan of Pierre the Elder’s son but this antagonistic approach to the federal government is getting Alberta nowhere fast.

Don’t you think its time for new political strategy? Not that former premier Rachel Notley’s saddling up to Trudeau did us any good either!

Boy, is Alberta in trouble! We’re like a political desert wasteland in a sea of water called Canada.



* * * * * * * * *



If you ever peruse the Internet you will see an endless number of polls. One that interests The Page is the question, “Dead or alive, if you could choose one person to have dinner with, who would it be?”

Jesus. Ghandi. Winston Churchill. One of the Beatles. Elvis Presley. Albert Einstein. Thomas Edison. Bill Gates. What a choice!

The Page figures he would be more interested in what’s on the menu rather than the company. I mean, if the meal is lousy, it can’t be that great an experience, right?

And yes, that rules out Jenny Craig as a potential guest.



* * * * * * * * *



Have a bad day at work?

The local undertaker goes home and tells his wife he had the worst day ever at work. He asks her to mix him a drink and she asks what happened.

“I’m the only undertaker in town. The hotel manager calls me and says a couple both died in their room while making love.”

He further explains the manger needed the room right away because there was a convention in town that weekend.

“So, I go to the hotel and the manger warns me about what I’m going to see. Sure enough, I go to the room and open the door. There they are, both stark naked, both dead in a passionate embrace.”

“My God!” says the wife. “That’s horrible!”

“It gets worse,” says the undertaker. “I start to pry them apart and all hell breaks loose.”

“Rigor mortis,” she asks.

“Worse than that,” he says. “Wrong room!”



* * * * * * * * *



Best part of any commercial on TV?

Has to be when the man leaves the confession booth and says, “Sorry you had to hear that!”



* * * * * * * * *



In 1913, the American tax on $4,000 was one cent!



* * * * * * * * *



At least one thing is going right for The Page!

Mosquitoes prefer children to adults and blondes rather than brunettes!



* * * * * * * * *



If your child refuses to take a nap, is he guilty of resisting a rest?



* * * * * * * * *



What did the personal trainer do when he quit his job?

He gave a too weak notice!



* * * * * * * * *



Why do some people like to climb mountains?

Because they are hill areas!



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week!