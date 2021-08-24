The Page – August 25, 2021

Names are popping up everywhere as candidates for municipal offices around Alberta home in on the mid-October elections coming up in less than two months.

Municipal districts, counties, towns, villages and cities, plus school board trustee seats, will all be up for election.

This is first go-round under the new “four year term” that many councillors in Alberta have long argued for. Their case was good. The argument was that newcomers barely had a chance to make their mark under the old three year term. As in, it takes a year or two to really learn the ropes. And once you have that under your belt, it’s time to start planning for another election. The extra year is supposed to make a big difference in “getting things done.”

Well folks, in all honesty, has much changed around the province? Not really. Good councillors, no matter where they are, will get re-elected. Bad councillors, the ones just there to collect a pay check and pretend to be big bananas in the zoo, may or may not get bounced by the voters. The fact is, elections are as much about popularity as they are about capable one is. Ask Justin Trudeau. If his name was, just for example, Justin Flaherty, would he be prime minister today? Probably not.

Former High Prairie mayor had a good argument, but it wasn’t about the length of the term. He said elections should be held in the spring, after budgets are set. A new councillor coming into office in October has to get right to work with the coming year’s budget. Not much time at all to figure it all out. Six more months of learning on the job would be a huge help, he argued.

Anyway, back to results of four years in office. See much difference? Oh well. We’re sure that once the Covid story is behind us, all kinds of good things will be happening. Right?



* * * * *



If you are thinking of running for office, in coming weeks this newspaper and its websites will be featuring interviews with candidates. Let us know whenever you decide to let your name stand so we can get your facts and details out there. And also let people know all the good things you have planned, of course!



* * * * *



It’s been a few years, but the hay crooks are back at it.

The most recent case is about thieves making off with $10,000 worth of hay that had been illegally cut and baled at the Lois Hole Centennial Provincial Park right beside St. Albert.

The 70 bales of hay had been cut and bundled illegally in July at the park. Alberta Environment and Parks saw that somebody had hayed some park property. They offered the hay to the Alberta SPCA. Before the SPCA arranged transport, all but one of the bales were taken from the field.

“The hay was going to be used to feed livestock in the care of our organization this winter,” Stuart Dodds, a peace officer and provincial supervisor of the Alberta SPCA, said in a news release.

“Unfortunately the bales disappeared before we could set eyes on them.”

If you think rural crime is a problem, consider the fact the theft happened sometime between July 31 and Aug. 5. Right beside Edmonton. In a provincial park. That somebody went to the trouble of cutting and baling. Went away. Then came back and hauled the big round bales away. In several trips.

Well, maybe the crooks thought it was there for the taking. And they were doing everybody a favour. It does kinda sound like Environment and Parks doesn’t really know what is happening on land they are in charge of, eh? Maybe the crooks tried to phone into the Department and were put on hold. Or were promised somebody would get back to them. We’re not trying to make excuses for the bad guys, but just saying, you know.



* * * * *



The news says citizens of Afghanistan are rising up, ready to take back their country.

There are thousands of people at the Kabul international airport trying to get out of the country.

Afghanistan itself has 38 million people. About the same population as Canada. The Afghani army trained and equipped mostly by the United States, numbered 300,000. They ran away.

The Canadian Armed Forces are about 68,000 active. Taliban estimated at 60,000 strong. Something seems wrong with this picture, does it not?