The Page – August 4, 2021

Sauble Beach? Never heard of it until a Globe and Mail newspaper story caught our eye.

Sauble Beach, Ont. is a popular vacation spot about two hour’s and a bit drive northwest from Toronto. It’s on Lake Huron and says it has the second longest freshwater sand beach in the world: 11 km of sand in fact.

Anyway, we mention this because the story says Sauble Beach, or actually, the Bruce County area where Sauble is, gets about 2.5 million visitors per year.

Alberta’s Sylvan Lake, the most popular lake area in Alberta, gets an estimated one million visitors per year. Sauble’s 11 km of sand is almost the entire length of Sylvan Lake, which is 15 km.

Sylvan Lake, population about 15,000, easily doubles and more on a holiday weekend in summer. In fact, the average visit per day in summer is over 8,000 people. Still not as much as Sauble Beach, but “Wow!” anyway.

Speaking of which, can you imagine 8,000 people hitting one of our local lakes or campgrounds?



* * * * * * * * *



Even so, all our own local campgrounds, parks and lake areas themselves were indeed booming on the holiday weekend just past. Good for them!

It made it all the nicer with everybody gone from town. Sitting in some shade, cool beverage at hand, in our quiet backyard. Life is good today!



* * * * * * * * *



Toilet paper shortages because of COVID. Fans out of stock during the heat wave. And now it’s a shortage of wasp spray!

If it isn’t those pesky skeeters zooming in and carrying off cats and small dogs, now we have a wasp invasion going on. And stores are running low or are sold out of the super-duty, honking big cans of killer spray.

Well, they were out last week. By the time you read this, maybe there will be lots of new shipments on local store shelves. If not, well, when you see those black spots zooming around in front of you, don’t think it’s your eyes going bad.



* * * * * * * * *



At our newspaper office, we used to get a whole bunch of weekly newspapers from across Canada in our mail each week. Some days we read through them. Some days they collected dust. But usually, once we cracked open a few editions, we found interesting things. Some of them we printed in our own newspaper and often, other people found the stories interesting also.

A while back, this practice was discontinued by our national newspaper association. We miss it.

But interestingly, our federal government has come up with a program called the Local Journalism Initiative. The feds help pay, for specially selected newspapers, the cost of hiring a news reporter. The catch here is, the newspapers selected have to share their news stories with all the other newspapers who were not selected.

So far as we know, only three newspapers are using some of these stories. This newspaper, the Rocky Mountain House Mountaineer, and the Toronto Star. That’s quite a shame.

Not to mention our big city press and television doesn’t really say much about rural Alberta, never mind what is happening in small town western Canada. There are a zillion interesting stories out there.

So, we took many of the stories online!

Not all of the stories are produced by the journalism program. We also included stories we thought you might like from Western Canada. We are still building the website but you can take a look at what we have done so far. It’s at theregional.com. We update stories several times a week.

Meanwhile, our own South Peace News has local stories at southpeacenews.com.

Stories online at theregional.com include Northwest BC records dramatic real estate boom; Woodlands County have a new dust control solution; Cypress County blasts UCP helicopter rescue report; Conquering NW BC with briskets and BBQ; Indigenous women rise to top political positions; Drag racing returns to NW BC and many, many more.

As already said, new stories added almost every day.



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week and stay cool!