The Page – December 1, 2021

The Page isn't the only one wondering what is going on at Manoir du Lac in McLennan.What we do know is Alberta Health Services gives notice to terminate the contract with the owners of the building effective March 31, 2022, then says they are willing to work with them moving forward.Hmmm!The Page agrees with many who say the first priority is the care of the residents. No matter what is going on between parties, we can all agree on that!Please see story starting on page 1.News that Bigway Foods in Grouard will not reopen after the horrific robbery Nov. 16 is very sad. A post on a local social media outlet indicated the owner is trying to sell and will not re-open.Aside from the man being assaulted, and we wish him the very best in his recovery, is the post office is also closed. Grouard and area residents now have to go to High Prairie.Also of interest is recent news of service disruptions at the Falher Post Office. Last year, it was Joussard.Looks like Canada Post has some work to do to maintain service levels in the Peace Country.David Suzuki apologizing! Wow!In case you missed it, last week Canada's great environmentalist stated pipelines could be "blown up" if politicians did not take action on climate change.A few days later, Suzuki apologized for his poor choice of words. No kidding! So much for his efforts on making friends in Alberta!The Page thinks Suzuki doesn't care. He got the real message he wanted out to the public. By apologizing, he probably rallied his green-friendly troops even more into civil disobedience.Something to think about!Tsunami: The "T" is silent.Honest: The "H" is silent.Psychology: The "P" is silent.Knife: The "K" is silent.Wife: The husband is silent.News of the passing of Ernie Amerasinghe was received with sorrow this week.Many remember Ernie as a very cheerful and longtime teacher at High Prairie St. Andrews School. After retiring, he started Ernie's Bus Tours. It was difficult to tell which he loved more: teaching or sports, especially soccer or volleyball!We are sure many have fond memories of Ernie.Condolences to Mary and the rest of the family.The Page enjoys his history.It was 52 years ago today in 1969 when St. Bruno Mission closed at Joussard.How time changes perspective! Residential schools were once viewed with admiration by many – not all – but today their reputations are tarnished for obvious reasons. For many, the closing of St. Bruno did not occur fast enough but back then voices in government weren't listening.Thankfully, today, the truth is being told.Speaking of another name from High Prairie's past, it was in 1977 when Jack Fang and Mike Choi took over management of the Orion Restaurant.Choi, of course, later served on High Prairie town council from 1992-95. He did not seek re-election in 1995.If you were a teen growing up in the mid-1980s you have fond memories of plunking quarters into arcade games and having a grand time. The Page spent many hours trying to master pinball to no avail!It was interesting to note that on Dec. 1, 1982, High Prairie town council debated a bylaw that barred minors from arcades. It did not pass.It reminds The Page of the archaic move in the early 1900s in Alberta to bar "red men" from pool rooms. "Red men" was the term used in those days.The Page mentions this because if you think government did not try to intrude in every facet of life today, look at history. Government has always been sticking its nose into business where it doesn't belong!"I heard that having sex burns off as many calories as running eight miles," said a man to his friend."Who the heck runs eight miles in 30 seconds?" he responded.A married couple go to the bar for a few drinks."Look at that guy," says the wife. "Drunk as a skunk. Just think, he proposed to me and I turned him down.""It figures," says the husband. "He's still celebrating!"Have a great week and enjoy the Christmas lights!