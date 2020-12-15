The Page – December 16, 2020

“I once paid a woman what I thought was a very flattering compliment – ‘Being with you is almost as good as being alone.’ – but for some strange reason she didn’t seem to appreciate it.” – Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



Most local politicians are semi-smart when it comes to spending our taxpayer money. Let’s keep that in mind.

Most. Not all. Most. Semi-smart. Not completely smart. Not all the time. Not the swiftest lions in the hunt. Not the brightest bulbs on the Christmas tree. Semi.

So, this columnist suffers with no paycheque, and writes about politicians who feel really bad about how tough things are “out there.”

But we have to wonder just how much belt-tightening some of them are doing. Because only a few of our local electeds are actually taking honourarium or meeting pay cuts.

And only a few have even mentioned asking their staff to take an extra day or two off, without pay.

Now, just about everybody knows that recreation opportunities are very important in a community. In fact, you will usually find politicians wanting badly to be on the recreation committee, if there is one. Why? Well, supposedly it gets them “on the side” of voters. They would love to have their names up on that arena sign, for sure.

In turn, just about every person does not know that recreation sucks up a huge amount of local government budgets. Water and sewers and gas systems, one way or another, are expected to pay their way and even make money.

As an aside to this, one of our local towns found itself told by its mayor, it was “against the law” for a utility to make money. Now, that isn’t even “semi-smart.” It’s so stupid we won’t even mention the town.

Just look at Epcor, Edmonton city owned power, water and natural gas.

Anyway, that mayor is gone. This whole story is really about our swimming pools and arenas. They, like many facilities both public and private, are now closed under order of the Province. We mention these two because they are huge, huge money pits. We wonder what will happen with them. Turn off the heat? Turn off the refrigeration? Skeleton staff?

Decisions, decisions, eh?



* * * * * * *



Does Air Canada get any special treatment?

Besides government bailouts and wage subsidies, we mean.

Like, does the private enterprise company get special treatment like banks do? Competition against Canadian banks is limited by law. This is supposed to protect the big banks from unfair competition from foreign banks.

We only mention this because of the announcement last week Air Canada was suspending service to several places. North Bay and Kingston, Ont. Bathurst, N.B. Four smaller communities in Quebec. Flights are also being reduced to other places.

Naturally, upsetting to the locals there.



* * * * * * *



Your hard-working columnist went looking for the Wayne Gretzky hockey card auction. Hard to find since none of the online news stories named where the auction was happening.

Interesting though, the card in question, or maybe it was the other one of only two in the world judged mint condition, sold for $465,000 in 2016. All prices listed here are in U.S. dollars. Multiply by 1.28 to get Canadian.

We did find a Bobby Orr rookie card up for grabs at Goldin Auctions. $33,000 was the bid when we peeked. Gordie Howe rookie card bid at $1,700. Another Bobby Orr at $1,600. Another Gretzky rookie card at $1,300. Another signed Gretzky at $950. And a Lebron James signed rookie card being with a current bid of $100,000. A pair of Air Jordan signed sneakers by Michal Jordan for $15,000. Wizards of the Coast Pokemon cards at $16,000.

We finally tracked down the Gretzky auction at sports.ha.com, the website of Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas. The winning bid early Friday morning last week is $1,032,000. Add 20 per cent for the buyer’s premium surcharge which the buyer has to pay. Sheesh!



* * * * * * *



Aug. 21, 1992. A day that will live in infamy in southern and central Alberta. That day, some parts got snowfall that measured 60 cm. That’s just under 24 inches.

We just mention this because maybe you need some cheering up and all, stuck at home, winter creeping in.

Oh, come on! Get a parka, warm boots and gloves, and take a walk.