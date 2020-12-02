The Page – December 2, 2020

Your humble columnist is confused. Certainly, not the first time. And absolutely for sure, it won’t be the last.

Let’s get on with the story. On Nov. 10, High Prairie town council decided to wade into the Driftpile Cree Nation – Slave Lake town council homeless debate.

If you don’t know the background, it started over some comments a Slave Lake town councillor made about homeless people in Slave Lake. The comments were deemed insensitive. Extremely insensitive. Among those offended were councillors at Driftpile Cree Nation. They called for a boycott of Slave Lake businesses. It took a bit, but both the councillor making the remarks and the mayor of Slave Lake apologized. Boycott lifted.

Before the apologies came out, High Prairie council made a motion to support Driftpile. Two High Prairie councillors didn’t agree. They said, basically, High Prairie had no business getting involved in what some other local governments were doing with their politics.

Fair enough. But the motion was passed anyway to shoot off a letter to Driftpile and just about every government in the region.

Now, whether you agree with sending a letter, or not sending a letter, is not the start of our confusion. The start is, the letter never got sent.

Remember, sending a letter was the intent of a legal, voted upon, motion of High Prairie council. The Alberta Municipal Government Act says action can only be taken by a local government by resolution. Meaning, of course, a council any place, whether Peace River or Falher or High Prairie, needs to make a motion, and pass it, to do anything.

With us so far?

Well, as we said, the letter never got sent. At the Nov. 24 meeting, Councilllor Donna Deynaka wanted to know the status of the letter, it being two weeks old. She asked about it. Mayor Brian Panasiuk answered. He said it was decided because of the apologies, such a letter was no longer needed.

This was decided by the mayor and the CAO, it appears.

As far as we know, no other councillor was asked about this. Thus our confusion.

We have to ask, why the heck does High Prairie need a council if the mayor and CAO can make decisions on their own?

Please don’t say, “Heck, it’s just a letter. It’s not like we are cancelling a contract or buying a new piece of equipment.”

Fair enough. But in Canadian government of any kind, especially local municipal government, there isn’t supposed to be a fine line between dictatorship and democracy. Executive order be danged, where the prime minister or president can do things on their own.

Municipal governments cannot. It makes no difference how serious, or not serious, the matter. It’s like arguing we are “just a little bit pregnant.” It was simple enough to report back to council. And then have a motion, after discussion among councillors.

Indeed, that finally happened. But sitting on this, not sending the letter, and waiting two weeks for another council meeting?

And even then, no mention of not sending the letter until asked about it.

How about waiting a couple of months? Forever. After all, what’s the difference between two weeks, two months, or even a little bit pregnant?

The worst? Not contacting the rest of council somewhere in the meantime.

Acceptable or not? Any thoughts?



* * * * * * *



You might be one of those people “binge watching” TV these days.

The American Fox News show The Five crew is five talking heads who offer up their comments. It’s like The Social and The View and other shows. The Five were asked what they watch. One person liked the series The Crown. One person liked The Mandalorian. One person liked The Hallmark Channel.

And two really liked Canadian made Schitt’s Creek.

Hey, “Go Canada!”



* * * * * * *



Indigenous Tourism is a booming business in Ontario – a $600 million per year business, in fact.

One of the new ways some bands are promoting tourism these days is with virtual headsets and 3D modelling.

Apparently, the efforts started with people learning to operate heavy machinery and expanded the idea into virtual reality tours.

There’s a thought for northern Alberta.