The Page – December 22, 2021 December 30, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Page has heard that COVID has hit the North Pole and Santa's Workshop.Many workers have had to "elf" isolate!The Page also heard through Santa's grapevine he was so good this year Santa is making two trips to his house to deliver all his Christmas presents!If you have not done your Christmas shopping yet, remember there are plenty of good deals in your town. Shop local and support your community.From 1659-81, Puritans outlawed the celebration of Christmas in Massachusetts.Apparently, they hated the excessive celebrations. What a bunch of Scrooges!Say you're mad at Joe. Want to get even with him?Tell all the kids in town it's Santa's hotline and give them Joe's phone number!Did you hear Frosty the Snowman went to the local grocery store to the vegetable aisle?He got thrown out for picking his nose! Groan!What do you get a woman with a wooden leg for Christmas?A stocking stuffer!What's green, covered in tinsel and goes, "Ribbet, ribbet?"Mistle-toad!What is your favourite Christmas special? The Page still thinks the cartoon classics are the best: A Charlie Brown Christmas and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.Both deliver heart- warming messages of what Christmas is all about. Linus's speech is one for all time when he quotes the Bible. It never gets old. In the Grinch, Christmas turns the Grinch's heart of stone to gold and the fact the people of Whoville did not get presents [at first] did not stop Christmas!Excuse me while The Page reaches for some tissue!Each year, South Peace News features senior citizens and their memories of Christmas.It strikes the Page that many gifts were practical: socks and sweaters, dresses and caps. The fact is times were tough years ago and money was not to be spent on "luxurious" items. Candy was a real treat as were oranges.The Page remembers Sam Stout telling him years ago he made wooden dolls and toys in the secrecy of his shed. Many other men did the same and some dolls have found their final resting place in local museums. Even today, they still have a unique charm.We hope you enjoy reading of the memories of seniors on pages 16-17.Canine paralysis is the condition one suffers from when they can't move because their dog is in their lap.Times have changed!In December 1980, the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce opposed Sunday shopping by writing a letter to town council.Sunday used to be a day of rest. There was a time you could not partake in sports or open a movie theatre or the priests and pastors would be breathing down your neck.Today, banning Sunday shopping would just send locals to the nearest town or to companies on the Internet.It was 12 years ago today that Town of High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont proposed cutting the number of councillors to five from seven.What a great idea! Less politicians, not more!Of course, the idea proved to be as bad as Rudolph with a case of diarrhea on Christmas Eve!The Page prays that 2022 is better for each of you!Next issue is on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022!Merry Christmas Happy New Year!