The Page – December 23, 2020

“He that insists on making himself a sheep, will indeed be eaten by a wolf.” – Old Italian saying



* * * * * * *



“We are all in the gutter. But some of us are still looking at stars.” – Oscar Wilde



* * * * * * *



It’s an old one, but still a good one:

“May any troubles you have today at Christmas, and in the New Year, last as long as your New Year’s resolutions.”



* * * * * * *



We like the idea of a M.D. of Lesser Slave River councillor who has this to say about economic development.

“Tourists aren’t going to pay the bills in the end. You aren’t getting bang for your buck if that’s all you think about.”

He said concentrating on tourism is “putting all your eggs in one basket.”

Fair enough. But we have to say, Slave Lake has never been very big on tourism. Yes, they have a few projects here and there. In fact, some of those projects actually make the efforts of the guys at the other end of the lake in Big Lakes County look kind of sad.

The Boreal Centre for Bird Conservation is one. And that really, really nice Visitor Information Centre east of Slave Lake on Highway 2.

In Big Lakes County, the big argument the past summer was how many RV units to allow on a lot. Two? Three? Four?

The fact is, just about everything that has to do with tourism and taking advantage of Lesser Slave Lake, and the vast wild areas north and south of Highway 2, has all happened because of private enterprise.

That said, we have also said it before. If you really want to do something about economic development, get out and talk to business people big and small. Find out what they need and what can be done to help them out.

But, maybe that makes too much sense.



* * * * * * *



This was supposed to be one cold, hard winter. Yet, except for last week, not so bad at all. Not only did we have above zero temperatures then, the long range forecasts are for mostly just hovering around five or so below for most of the next months. With some above freezing temperatures mixed in.

Of course, there are still the La Nina predictions out there. Winter will really arrive, they say, in late February and all through March or later.

We still encourage our readers to embrace winter. Buy big warm parkas. Good mittens. Big warm winter boots. Dress in layers. This is Canada. Forget the fashion statements!

On the other hand, if you want to be a tough guy or gal, well, just let yourself get acclimatized to cold weather. Sure. Wear as little as possible no matter what the weather. Let us know how all that works out for you.



* * * * * * *



There are a couple of stargazing events happening.

First is the Geminid meteor showers that should be winding down right about now. We were watching for them, but the truth is, we haven’t had much in the way of clear skies to enjoy any show.

But, if you happen to be up at night, look toward the southeast. You might still see some.

Meanwhile, again if skies are clear, try to catch planets Jupiter and Saturn lining up. The two have looked like they are getting closer and closer. Check the sky around sunset, very low, to the southwest, up to Dec. 25.

News reports say this is the first time since the year 1623 [others say [1226) these two planets have aligned to look as one.



* * * * * * *



Some American teacher’s unions say their members should be among the first in line to get the COVID virus.

As we said last week, for all anybody knows right now, there is no science that tells us who and who isn’t a super spreader of the virus. It could be bald guys. It could be people aged 29-31, who like protein shakes. It could be people who wear glasses.

But of course, there is no arguing at all who should be first in line to get vaccinations! Right? No argument at all.

But there is!

After our seniors, after our health care workers and front line responders, you can start the lineups just about anywhere.

So how about a lottery? Heck, the last polls say probably a third of people are leery about the vaccine anyway. Like, it’s some kind of mind-control plot coming out so soon.

And gosh, have you seen any of those zombie movies? Ever since the Omega Man [starring Charlton Heston and remade with Will Smith in I Am Legend] vaccination shots are fertile material for tin foil hat theories.

Go with the lottery, we think.



* * * * * * *



Last but not least, as we get close to Christmas, please think of those less fortunate. Food bank and church donations are always, always in order.



* * * * * * *



South Peace News does not publish until Jan. 6, 2021!

Happy New Year!