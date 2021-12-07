The Page – December 8, 2021 December 7, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Your columnist was listening to CFCW radio last week. The usual country music with interruptions. Radio these days has many pre-canned or group announcers streamed in from all kinds of places. Then it’s streamed out to all the networked stations in big and little places everywhere.You might not even listen to live radio over the air. Maybe its satellite or streamed over the cell towers or on cable. Maybe you are a CD or tape kind of person. In any event, we were streaming CFCW, which is Camrose, and a phone-in caller got on the air.The fellow sounded like some sort of Mad Trapper. Remember when we had those things – the Mad Trapper Festival or some such in the winter months? Well, here he was one of those heroes, having a fine old time.“I’m calling here from Jasper,” he hooted. Or some place like that!“We’re sending a great big pile of snow your way! Cackle, cackle! We got six inches already and more is coming. Have fun when it gets to you!”Even funnier, we hear some ski hills were going to be closed. Sounds silly, but is there such a thing as too much snow on a ski hill? Well, yes indeed. Actually, the explanation is too much snow leads to avalanches. Well, that’s a decent explanation.We hope we never hear the steak was cancelled because it was too juicy. The berry crops were eliminated because there was too much fruit. Or summer was cancelled because of too much sun.But, on the other hand, this raises the possibility Parliament might be cancelled because of too much gas.Speaking of which, a reader called to tell us how shocked they were over how high the charges were which showed up on her recent heating bill.You see how we did that there? We could have said “she was shocked” instead of “they.” And instead of “her heating bill” we could have said “their.” But that would be misleading, making it sound like a whole bunch of people were in the background, all madder than a chicken which just had its lips pinched. Should we have said “its heating bill”? But isn’t that kind of demeaning, if not downright rude? So much for this week’s lesson in “woke.”Anyway, back to our story. It seems the high price might partly be more gas used in cold weather. And partly because natural gas prices are higher. But she says it was mostly because of new carbon taxes.Hmmm. As of this writing, we haven’t heard anything about this. Probably because most of Ontario and Quebec are heated with electricity.One supposes Alberta or Saskatchewan could build a new dam someplace. Should only take, umm, 250 years? And that’s just to get the permits!Meanwhile, if everything goes according to plan, we might finally send some of our natural gas to China, to help pay for TVs and phones none of us will really be able to afford. Because we are going broke heating our homes and businesses.Grey Cup this coming Sunday, Dec. 12.Got the chili simmering?You might have heard about the Alberta government’s plan to bury photo radar. Ooops, sorry, the plan to make sure local governments in cities and towns have a chance to prove photo radar is needed. And not a cash cow. Dumb and dumber.So what is the reasoning here? If a town makes a lot of money from a particular radar site, is that because the speeders keep on coming? And does that mean the radar is not working? Apparently so, according to the brain trust in Edmonton that came up with this idea.Newsflash to Jason Kenney minions. Could it be, the radar is working, but just not good enough? Sort of like a politician who shows up at meetings, but only contributes motions to lower flags or finds another way to virtue signal. He or she is at least coming to the meeting, just not doing much to make a better community.Maybe it isn’t the radar, it’s the fines that aren’t working. But hey, if you want to actually make sense, maybe reduce the fines to just where they pay the cost of the tickets. And then add demerits. Three for first offense. Five for second. Get the picture?Once a few of the leadfoots find themselves walking, or on the verge of a 30- or 90-day suspension, we predict a tremendous attitude adjustment. If not, we will admit you are a genius.This whole idea of ditching photo radar is as dumb as the mayor who said, “Streetlights are a bad idea. They just slow down the big trucks going through town and that’s bad for business.”He probably thought school zones were bad!Have a great week! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – December 1, 2021 The Page – November 24, 2021 The Page – November 17, 2021 The Page – November 3, 2021