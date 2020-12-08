The Page – December 9, 2020

A councillor at the M.D. of Lesser Slave River around Slave Lake asks a good question.

“How come,” says Darcie Acton, “we have to send a letter to our MLA repeating what we just talked about in a face-to-face meeting?”

This is funny. Especially since the MLA in question, Pat Rehn, has an assistant writing down everything talked about.

Lesser Slave River Reeve Murray Kerik says if it helps the cause when Rehn is making a pitch to the government minister in charge of that matter, then providing an “ask” in writing is in order.

Acton, talking on the same subject, suggested “Maybe we should ask the MLA’s assistant to send us an e-mail so we know what we’re responding to.”

Ah, don’t you love paperwork?

We’re thinking Kerik has the right idea. After all, this is the 21st century. But instead of sending notes back and forth, why not just tape the whole thing, and send that? Or better yet, switch the whole “face-to-face” stuff to a Teams or Zoom meeting. Save a tape of that. Edit out the pertinent pieces for each of the topics. Edit in a little background presentation to spruce up the pitch. So like, when the M.D. wants some help with roads, the pitch can include videos and still shots of ruts, potholes, crumbling bridges and washouts.

Heck, even some interviews with local users, backing the M.D. Next thing you know, city TV and radio stations might be getting in on the act.

If the M.D. is providing all this news service, why not get a free ride, right?

Alas, such frills and dreams cost money. Better just stick with shooting notes back and forth.



There is an old story about the business of business spending, which includes government spending.

“You can go around all day long turning off lights and turning down the heat to save money. But you got one extra staff member around, and the whole cost-saving idea goes right out the window.”

Lots of truth in that. But in favour of keeping the lights on, government spending at all levels, federal, provincial and local, on so many things is what is keeping so much of the economy afloat right now.

It also has to be said, and is being said here and there, it sure would be nice if the money was spread a little bit more around. Government staff aren’t being asked to tighten their belts. Neither are many politicians.

Although our provincial elected, and a few municipal governments here and there, are stepping back from the trough. Big, big kudos to those folks!



“Why should I tread carefully around him just because he is autistic. I can draw too you know!” – Grandma Smithers

“Be wary of strong drink. It can make you shoot at tax collectors. And miss.” Grandpa Jonesy



Gosh, it’s hard to believe it is barely two weeks before Christmas. Who would ever have thought we would be here back in the beginning of March, when trade shows were being cancelled? And then organizers began wondering if they should postpone events scheduled for May and June.

Surprise!

Yup, that’s what happened! And still is happening!

So any idea when all these lockdowns and closings and a world turned upside down will all be a bad dream fading away in the rear view mirror of life? So far, no real, firm answers out there.

Merry Christmas, anyway!



We want to mention the curve. Now, this isn’t the COVID “curve” experts wanted to flatten. And it isn’t a spinning ball in sports.

Nope, this has to do with this newspaper’s little part of the world. Our website traffic on our sites usually keeps climbing. But just when we think it is doing really outstanding, we take a hit in our numbers.

There are probably many business websites, from small stores to big business, in the same pickle. Anyway, for the past year, our “curve” in traffic to our sites is upwards. We are happy with this, of course.

Our southpeacenews. com and smokyriverexpress.com sites attracted 85,764 unique visitors in November. That is a 35.3 per cent increase from November of last year.

We send a huge “thanks” to our readers for the big bump. We sincerely hope we can keep this curve heading upwards.