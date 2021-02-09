The Page – February 10, 2021

We reported Ground- hog Day news last week at our websites at smokyriverexpress.com, southpeacenews.com and lakesideleader.com. Because you know, [to borrow a phrase from a news group down east] “We aren’t a daily newspaper. We’re hourly news!”

Well, we are not actually every hour. But there is indeed news that happens during the week these days that deserves to be reported as fast as we can get it out. Believe it or not, the lowly Groundhog Day is one of them. So basically, here we are reporting what was on the websites, with an update as of this writing, Friday noon.

Any person looking out their window in the Peace River – Lesser Slave Lake region Tuesday, Feb. 2, at around 8-10 a.m., saw the same thing. Grey, overcast skies. No sign of a sun trying to peek through.

And if one was particularly observant, not a shadow from anything. That’s right folks. No shadows.

Which according to popular legend around the world, means groundhogs also did not see their own shadows. At least, in our part of the world.

The same legend says we won’t be getting another six weeks of winter.

In fact, all predictions at this point in time for our part of the land are pretty well unanimous. The professionals and computers at Environment Canada and Accu-Weather, which drives The Weather Network, also all agreed with our furry buddies.

Down in eastern Canada and the United States, winter will likely persist. Call it the La Nina weather effect if you wish. Winter in most parts will run until mid-March or later they say.

Meanwhile, our own Peace River Paulie, Grimshaw Gertie, Falher Freddie, McLennan Mike, High Prairie Henry, Grouard Gertie [no relation to the Grimshaw Gert], Enilda Eddie, Faust Freddie [also no relation to Falher], Kinuso Kenny, Slave Lake Sally all agreed. No shadows!

Canadian forecaster Accu-Weather says frigid weather, in the minus teens or worse, will be with us not even until Sunday, Valentine’s Day. After that, it is still in negative territory at night, and in low digit negatives. But once in awhile the temperature will pop above zero for daytime highs.

Last year, the same forecasters predicted sub-zero temperatures mostly all the way to April. This year, all are in sort of agreement, including our local animal experts, spring, or at least a semblance of spring, is just around the corner.

There you have it. We extend thanks to all our unpaid weather forecasters out there in Woodchuck Land.



* * * * * * * * *



Speaking of Valentine’s Day, there is still lots of time to send your favourite squeeze, hunk, mom, teacher, or whatever, a Valentine Message, to be published on our websites almost as soon as we get them. It’s free.

And who knows, in return you might get a box of chocolates or a bag of carrots – for true blue veggie lovers out there!



* * * * * * * * *



A commentator or two had a few words to say about the politicians all lined up for a photo shoot last week. The big happening, of course, was the announcement the old High Prairie hospital will be finally torn down.

This was after the new hospital has actually been opened for coming on four years now. To be sure, local governments wrote a couple of letters. And we understand it was asked about pretty well every time councillors from Big Lakes County and Town of High Prairie met in Edmonton with senior government officials.

We’re kind of thinking they really didn’t do much though. Until citizen James Waikle started a petition a while back, and High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce chair Barry Sharkawi got involved and ran with it.

At the local government meetings, it was one of those things like, “Oh yeah Mabel, I better put down some de-icer on those slippery steps. I just saw the dog fall down them.”

For all of four years!

You know the story. We all keep thinking good thoughts but never really do much about them. Heck, this good thought about tearing down the hospital probably never even made any council’s To Do list.

Anyway, here is a Tip of The Page Hat to Waikle for the idea, and Sharkawi and the chamber for running with the petition and pushing our provincial government.

Are there any more “good thoughts” any local governments might want dealt with? Send to the HP chamber.



* * * * * * * * *



This coming Monday is Family Day in Alberta.

Exactly what is planned around the area is very limited. In fact, the last we heard events are non-existent due to COVID.

However, FCSS in both the M.D. of Smoky River and Big Lakes County are handing out Activity Bags for fun things to do at home.