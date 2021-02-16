The Page – February 17, 2021

“Golf and fishing are the two finest sports a man can enjoy. You can do both until the day you die, and both allow you to open a beer at seven o’clock in the morning.” – Grandpa Jonesy

“No matter how cold it is, never ever let the cat sleep under the covers with you in bed. Especially if you are naked.” – Grandma Smithers



“Which, I wonder, are really the more pathetic – the old who are putting in time until they die? Or the young who are putting in time until they live?” – Richard Need- ham



As referenced in this week’s editorial, it might be hard to get councils in Western Canada to go along with dumping on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, or FCM.

The FCM was mostly ignored for years and years by most of Western Canadian small town and rural governments. Then, through the magic of taxpayers paying the bills, heading off to conventions in Newfoundland, Halifax or Quebec City became very popular. You know, when you aren’t paying for it, it’s “really important” to “get in there” and “make your voices heard.” Such is the argument heard time after time these days about taxpayer paid trips.

Anyway, the M.D. of Bonnyville is fired up about FCM. It does not like what it says is “lack of advocacy and blatant disregard at the federal level” for the oil and gas industry out west.

Bonnyville Reeve Greg Sawchuk also didn’t like what he called “alienation and hostility” western members got at the last national convention. That one was held in 2019.

Slave Lake town council mayor Tyler Warman says, “Let’s get information before we decide whose bandwagon to jump on.”

Yup. Because you know, the 2019 convention sure did the oilpatch a whole bunch of good. Really!

After all, don’t you just feel all the love for the west and Canada’s energy industry coming from Ottawa?



Reeve Sawchuk doesn’t mind calling a spade a spade.

Ask most councillors who go to conventions, especially the ones at the other end of the country, and local too, what happened. Most say “We sure learned a lot.”

That’s it!

Not often mentioned is “I can’t wait to go again next year!” Because you know, ha ha, one can never learn too much. It’s even better when one is not paying for it themselves. Just saying, you know.

It has to be noted, Slave Lake town council is the same group that blasted MLA Pat Rehn for being unresponsive. You know, “lack of advocacy and blatant disregard.”

So what’s the difference between FCM and Pat Rehn? Maybe it has something to do with Rehn doesn’t have to be visited in Quebec City. Or maybe Victoria. You think?



There was a time when picking a name for your sports team wasn’t too hard.

One could name it after the sponsor, like the Team CarWashers, Or PR Insurers or Falher Realtors. Even a brand and sponsor at the same time, like the Grimshaw Chevies, or the HP Rams.

Top choices were big, bad animals, people or even things. The Valleyview Jets. The Grimshaw Huskies. Peace River Stampeders. And of course, alluding to being on the “top”, like the High Prairie Regals.

Not any more. Being politically correct means some “people” groups, no matter how brave and fearsome, and how much the name might strike terror into opposing players and fans, are these days off limits.

We are thinking Pirates is still OK. Perhaps because there aren’t any real pirates to complain. Animals are still okay. Slave Lake Ice Dogs for example. But we all know the Edmonton Eskimos as a name is history.

It has to be said, the new names are not exactly inspiring. Evergolds? Evergreens? Elkhounds? Elk? What the heck, anyway! These are among the shortlisted names for the team. More are Eclipse, Elements, and Eagles. Ooooh, eh?

Keep in mind, the idea is keep the logo, EE. Not making the list are Energy, Express, Evolution, Electric, Empire, and according to one report, Escargots. That’s a snail, in case you were wondering.

If you want to vote, head to esks.com. We still like Energy. But that’s more like a hockey team name. Like when the team rallies in their end, and starts heading down the ice with the puck, the announcer shouts, “And here comes the Energy!”

Not quite the same punch for a football team. But still sounds good, we think.



Have a great week, everyone!