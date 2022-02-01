The Page – February 2, 2022 February 1, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Quarantine for 14 days if you have a positive COVID test? Or is it 10 days? Or is it five days?Gosh, who knows anymore! Just about every day it seems the rules change.We have relatives vacationing in Mexico. One of them tested COVID positive. They were told they can’t come home until two weeks pass. Poor people! Another two weeks in the sun!And if one of the other ones in the group gets a positive test along the way, well, just extend the holiday some more.On Thursday came news Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was following federal health guidelines. He is locking himself up for five days.On the same day, Saskatchewan made some new rules. One person doing the announcement, Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer, in a live interview, couldn’t seem to make up his mind whether you should quarantine or not. One shot? Or two? Or three?What about people in your household? Do they have one shot? More? What if you have no symptoms, but somebody in your house does? Do you have tests you can do yourself? What if somebody has those other factors that can make COVID effects worse?On and on and on the fellow babbled! Heck, he was all the way down to talking about people who might come in contact with people who might have cancer. Then he got on to people who are young. Then who might be old. Or in contact with somebody old.Well, another finally said, “It’s a continually evolving process. What happened three weeks ago is different today. It might be different again three weeks from now.”No kidding, Sherlock!Kinuso Kenny. Peace River Pauline? Falher Freddie?Wednesday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. Sunshine on Wednesday means six more weeks of winter. Stay tuned online on our websites for results. So, other than that, how was the fishing?Kinda crappy, says Bud Moore of Chipman, AB. Bud and help are shown thawing out Bud’s truck that went into Lesser Slave Lake.“I drove in at Red Sky [Joussard] on the 24th of December. By the time we left on Christmas Eve, there was a fresh road, plowed in front of Joussard. Except somebody or something had made a pressure crack ahead of us on the road. We drove right into it.”By the time Bud found somebody [Henry Brown of Joussard] to pull him out, it was three weeks later and -40 C.“Twenty-five years of coming here,” says Bud. “First time something like this happened to me.”More pics online.According to some news reports last week, that big trucking convoy on the way to Ottawa was numbering up to 50,000 trucks. Wow!Best comment we heard so far came from a citizen in Ontario on TV Thursday last week – “Trudeau is quarantined for five days? Pretty convenient he is locking himself up right now.”The convoy was scheduled to arrive in Ottawa Saturday.A very poorly advertised webinar on fishing on Lesser Slave Lake still had a couple dozen or so members of the public logging in.Besides little publicity, the time allowed for questions was also limited. Basically, as has been reported recently, northern pike on Lesser Slave will now be catch and release only. An important date, Feb. 7, next Monday, is the deadline for an online survey asking which option for walleye anglers might prefer. The survey can be found by hunting around at alberta.ca online.Option 1: Increase the size for one walleye from the present 43 cm [17 inches] to 50 cm [19.68 inches].Option 2: One walleye between 45 cm [17.71 inches] and 50 cm [19.68 inches].Option 3: One walleye between 50 cm [19.68 inches] and 55 cm [21.65 inches].Tricky? Well, according to biologist charts, there are hardly any fish larger than 20 inches. No reason for this was given. So basically, Option 1 and Option 3 are going to mean there won’t be many walleye harvested at all. Option 2, as an option, seems to be the only choice for anglers wanting to take fish home.As a sidenote on this whole thing, nobody was able to ask if biologists had any opinion why there are so few walleye, relatively, in the 21-22 inch size or bigger. That’s around 56 cm or bigger. Lots of 17, 18 and 19 inch walleye. Hardly any larger.The similarity between The Page’s wallet and an onion is that when you open both up The Page starts to cry.Some advice from The Page’s female cousin: find a man who strokes your hair and says how soft it is and doesn’t even care that it’s on your legs.Why do eggs come in Styrofoam cartons and batteries come in a package only a chainsaw can open? Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – January 26, 2022 The Page – January 19, 2022 The Page – January 12, 2022 The Page – January 5, 2022