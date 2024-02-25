The Page – February 21, 2024

In the Municipal Government Act, it states councillors, “keep in confidence matters discussed in private at a council meeting until discussed at a meeting held in public.” Keep this thought in mind, people.

On Feb. 13 High Prairie town council met and the hospital land sale arose. Mayor Brian Panasiuk spoke about the reasons council did not purchase the land.

A few puzzling things about this matter. By the way, the Page was attending.

One item mentioned by Panasiuk was that council thought they should purchase the land for $1. Fair enough. Many in the community felt the same way. Panasiuk did not address, however, the issue of the “sweetheart deal” $148,000 offer and the potential to “flip” the land and possibly make over $1 million for the taxpayers of the town. I think we can all agree a nice tidy $1 million profit would be good for taxpayers. In this case, actually $1,602,000 after the land sold for $1.75 million.

Also, in the Message from the Council of High Prairie” published on page 3 of the Jan. 31 edition, there was no mention of the $1 offer in the list of reasons why council did not purchase the land. If it was so important, why not mention it then? Seems like council is scrambling for answers to appease an angry public.

But back to “until discussed at a meeting held in public.” Feb. 13 was a meeting held in public. Sharon Cox’s letter to the editor in the Feb. 14 edition of this newspaper quotes councillors Donna Deynaka and James Waikle not knowing about the matter (Cox says they were adamant) until September. That is when council motioned for CAO Bill McKennan to prepare a bid, although Alberta Health Services had withdrawn its $148,000 offer the previous month. AHS says the $148,000 offer was made in April. The offer was pulled of the table Aug. 11. That gives council 2-3 months to research the matter, or go to the people, and make a proper, informed decision. Not in September!

According to Cox’s letter, Deynaka and Waikle knew nothing about this until September. Neither have denied they made these statements to Cox. We will gladly publish if it is so.

So, why didn’t either Deynaka or Waikle speak at the Feb. 13 meeting to clear the air? Your guess is as good as mine.

And to add confusion to the matter, AHS was asked over a week ago to produce the letters and/or emails, and confirmation that the Town of High Prairie replied. South Peace News is still waiting.

Wow, does this entire matter stink! Who knew what and when is a mystery. Council has been asked for minutes of the decision before Aug. 11 and cannot produce them. Hmmm!

The Page believes the entire matter warrants an investigation.

Another Valentine’s Day has come and gone and The Page escaped it unscathed!

Mainly because he does not have a ‘significant other” to hassle him!

The Page did receive a news release from Simplii Financial before Sweeties Day. It noted that four in 10 Canadians says money is a major cause of stress in relationships.

The Page agrees. If he’s ever going to get hitched, the wife will have to be an excellent provider.

No word on what the other six in 10 Canadians said, however! The Page can only imagine!

On Sunday, Feb. 18, The Page enjoyed pancakes at Enilda in the morning and hotdogs and hot chocolate at Triangle later in the day during Family Day weekend celebrations.

Thank you to the organizers of many events in the North Peace and South Peace.

Please look for coverage of a few of these events in next week’s South Peace News.

A farmer was looking through trash at the local dump and found a beat-up mailbox. It had a few dents, the paint was scratched and badly faded, and the hinge on the opening was hanging loosely.

“What in the world do you want to keep that thing for?” asked another man to the farmer.

The farmer looked at the other man with confusion.

“It’s for junk mail, stupid!”

* * * * * * * *

A man is late for a very important meeting and he doesn’t want to park too far away from the office.

“Lord,” he says. “If your help me find a parking spot right now, I promise to go to church every Sunday and never drink vodka again.”

Suddenly, a car pulls out in front of the office and he pulls in.

“Never mind, Lord,” she says. “I just found one!”

A woman has twins and gives them up for adoption. One goes to a family in Egypt and they name him Amal. The other goes to a family in Spain and they name him Juan.

Years later, Juan sends a picture of himself to his birth mother. Upon receiving the photo, she tells her husband that she wishes she also had a photo of Amal.

“Why bother?” he tells his wife. “If you’ve seen Juan, you’ve seen Amal!”

Advice from The Page: do not go to morning funerals if you are not a mourning person!

If two vegans get in a fight, can you still call it a beef?

Have a great week! Spring is coming!