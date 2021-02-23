The Page – February 24, 2021

PPsssst! Hey, over here! Shhhh! Wanna buy some Bitcoin? Don’t like the $50,000 price tag for one coin? Have I got a deal for you!

Did that sound like the shady character in the trench coat, opening it up to reveal maybe 150 different watches, all for sale? Maybe.

But if you are one of many people wanting to get on the Bitcoin bandwagon, you don’t have to get in with a whole bunch of friends to get one coin. One place to buy “partial” ownership, a tiny piece of a Bitcoin, or some other “crypto currencies” is at net coins.ca.

Another is a brand new Exchange Traded Fund, or ETF, for buying only the so-called “crypto” currencies. There are many, many ETFs which all specialize in certain aspects of the stock markets.

For example, if you want to buy a company which mines gold, you can research and decide on a company. Perhaps Agnico-Eagle, or Barrick Gold. Or you can buy a gold mining ETF which will do all the looking for you. Sort of.

Without making this too complicated, the “gold” ETF is not the same as a mutual fund specializing in gold miners. ETFs usually try to buy a “basket” of stocks which will reflect a rise or fall in average prices of something. In this case, probably gold.

The brand new ETF for crypto, called Purpose, only has Bitcoin so far. It may have more in the future. So you can use netcoins.ca to buy the actual particular crypto currency like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Or, if you think the whole basket is going to go up but don’t know which coin to buy, buy the ETF. Check for fees.

More of this online at southpeacenews.com



* * * * * * * * *



Back in the 1960s and 1970s, a fellow who wrote books under the name of Adam Smith, wrote about a character he called “Odd Lot Roberts.”

Roberts, a fictional character, was supposed to represent the “Little Guy.” Little guys in those long-gone days could not afford to buy shares in companies in what then was the normal “lot” – the quantity of 100 shares. 100 shares was, and still is actually, the shares in a normal trade. Odd lot guys bought five or 10 shares.

Author Adam Smith made the case that when Odd Lot Roberts, the stand-in for all the little guys, was making deals, the market was in bubble territory.

And gosh, isn’t that exactly what netcoins.ca is enabling? And now we have an ETF in crypto currency.

Premonition of something about to go wrong? Or just the beginning of a wild ride?



* * * * * * * * *



Talk about another wild ride, have you seen what is happening to lumber prices? We haven’t been paying much attention to prices at the local yards, but reports are they are close to double normal prices.

Interestingly, this hasn’t translated into big jumps in the stock prices of Canadian lumber companies, like Canfor and West Fraser. Yes, shares are up, but not in a big way. Dare one say, yet?



* * * * * * * * * *



Beginning March 4, people planning holidays in Alberta will be able to make reservations in Alberta provincial parks.

If you have plans for long weekends and want to see Alberta, or just like our own northern Alberta campgrounds, check out the website online at albertaparks.ca.

There’s a catch though. You can only reserve 90 days in advance. Which means right now, you can only reserve to about the first weeks of June.



* * * * * * * * * *



It’s always a great feeling knowing some billionaire is thinking of us.

A few weeks ago, American politician John Kerry told us we had to stop being selfish for the good of the planet. Stop burning gasoline and buying junk items.

Meanwhile, it was OK for him to fly around the world in his private jet. Because, as he said, he is an important person and needs to get to meetings and conferences. Thanks, John!

Last week, we had Bill Gates, the Microsoft kazillionaire who at times is the richest guy on the planet. Bill says we should switch to synthetic meat.

What does he mean? There are indeed plant-based products like Beyond Beef and Impossible Meat. There are also things grown in vats, like pig hearts and skin. T-bone steaks next?

Whatever, Uncle Bill says “you get used to the taste difference after awhile.” He says the taste is constantly improving too. Good to know, eh?

One news channel, playing on the “fake news” commentary, is already calling this “fake moos.”



* * * * * * * * * *



How about that great weather last week?

I think we deserved it after that cold spell!