The Page – February 3, 2021

Tuesday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day!

As of this writing on Friday, the forecast for this part of the world is cloudy with a chance of snow. Which, according to traditional sayings, means spring is on the way.

But, if the groundhog sees his shadow, then we are in for another six weeks of winter.

Or, the glass half-full people would say, “We get to enjoy more winter.”

So, despite all those forecasts you will be hearing from down east and into the States, we, here in the Peace Country, have our own lights to follow. As you read this, you will know the answers. Or check online Tuesday to see what Kinuso Kenny, Enilda Eddie, Falher Freddie, Peace River Paulie and more all have to say.

Further to this, long-term forecasts from both Environment Canada, and Accu-Weather, say winter is coming to a close. It will be a cool spring, but the sub-zero Arctic Vortex chills are darn close to being behind us.



* * * * * * *



It’s doubtful there will be sub-zero temperatures in Tampa Bay, Florida this coming weekend. It’s Super Sunday, the National Football League Super Bowl!

News reports say the 70 or 80,000 people who usually come out will be sharply limited this year due to COVID. Even so, about 30,000 or so special tickets are allowed.

Nice thing about Super Bowl LV this year – we won’t have to listen to pre-recorded cheering and screaming dubbed into the games like they are now. That’s because of the same COVID pandemic, games have played to TV audiences and empty stadiums.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of COVID, we blame the disease for us not being able to read signs. Last week, we saw a news report with a poster saying “Beer in Area.”

“Hmmm,” we thought to ourselves. “That’s kind of unusual for a sign.”

On a closer look, we saw it was actually “Bear in Area.”

Did someone say “Ye be getting bushed?”



* * * * * * *



The Alberta government has a nice map showing details about current COVID cases in 132 areas across Alberta.

According to news reports, the Wuhan virus, and now with U.K., South African and maybe other mutations or variants, is spreading faster in rural Alberta than in the dense cities.

Maybe we country folk are just sort of lazy about distancing. Maybe we don’t wear the double or triple masks catching on in cities. Maybe we aren’t as hardy as we like to think. Whatever the reason, we are catching more than city folk.

Now, before you get your knickers in a bundle, this is a “per capita” thing. We are catching the disease more, per like, 100 people, than the city people.

You can check out the government map by searching for “Active Covid-19 cases in Alberta” or using the map link at southpeacenews .com

Interesting items include populations. Like High Level Zone population 24,736 and 555 total cases ever. Peace River Zone 18,641 and 441. Falher 4,410 and 109. High Prairie 11,719 and 552.



* * * * * * *



Will Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn call it quits?

Not according to Rehn himself. He told Big Lakes County Jan. 27, in person, he plans to “work harder.”

Without trying to be snarky about this, it has to be said, working harder is kind of a low bar from where he was since the election.

His “no show” attitude, led to the pile of complaints from Slave Lake town council. Which sort of put other local governments behind the 8-ball because, in all honesty, none of them were really asking very much of Rehn. “MLA Rehn? Who is that? You mean he works for us? Good to know. Now, let’s get back to serious stuff.”

You mean, serious stuff like expense accounts?

And wondering how to keep them, but not have some oil company tax money coming in?

Anyway, Rehn was scheduled for a meeting with High Prairie town council and Big Lakes County council last week. He missed the HP meeting, but showed up in person at Big Lakes. Rehn told the News last week he missed the High Prairie council meeting because of a schedule misunderstanding, and has already apologized to Mayor Brian Panasiuk. He will attend a new meeting shortly.



* * * * * * *



There is speculation Rehn might resign anyway. Accordingly, both UCP and New Democrats are working behind the scenes trying to plan a candidate. Just in case there is an election.

We haven’t heard anything about Wildrose Independence Party or other parties.

Heck, for all we know, Pat himself will bust a butt and make such an impression, everybody will want him back for UCP!