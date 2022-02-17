The Page – February 9, 2022

We columnists often call ourselves “observers.”

As in, we observe people. We observe human nature. We observe news, and report on it.

So, last week’s story in this newspaper about real estate in Peace River got us to thinking. Because, what is the point of observing, if it doesn’t get one to do something? We don’t watch somebody get in a car accident and just look. We don’t watch a bunch of protesters drive by, without at least having an opinion.

So, our thinking about the story is, real estate sales people have to be just about the most optimistic people in the whole world. Even in the depths of recession, they will say to potential buyers, “Good times are just around the corner.”

As it happens, it really is easy to be optimistic in real estate these days. With WTI oil at $90 US, and WCS not far behind at $77, good times in Alberta are creeping back. We haven’t felt this good about our economies since 2015.

The big question is, how much of that good oil money will trickle down to those of us not in the patch? Lots of it, we hope. We will know it’s happening for sure when we see the whole Peace River country waking up to great values in property out there.

Speaking of optimistic people, we can add to the list of the most optimistic, stock promoters always telling us the great buys to be had.

Even when the market is crashing like a bird bonked by a windmill blade. Or a used car sales person telling us about the wonderful vehicle we are looking at. Or of course, all our ministers, pastors, priests and good people leading congregations. Always optimistic!

So, who is the most negative? Easy, too. Politicians who go around saying anybody who criticizes them is “just too negative.” Hard to get cheered up when you say something and that’s the mindless response you get.

“One of the many difficulties with modern marriage is that husbands and wives – save those with several small children – are no longer tired when they come to the end of the day. In olden times, the evening found them worn out from grinding toil, wanting to only sleep. Now machines are doing most of the work; husbands and wives come into the evening full of physical and emotional energy. This is good for making love, perhaps, but it is equally good for making trouble.” – Richard Needham

Well, the almost regular interruption of winter came along the past few weeks. Above zero temperatures. Rain. Even last week it was above zero at night. Just the kind of weather that makes one not really mind those -30 C degrees. Yeah, right!

Anyway, Super Sunday is gone! Valentine’s Day is gone!

Coming up – Family Day! Get out of the cabin! Get some fresh air! Have a great weekend! We are coming down to the last days of winter!

We don’t know about you, but we’re up to our neck with people getting full paycheques whether they work or not, showing up on TV telling us all the things we have to do to save the world. Wear a mask. Two is better. Don’t assemble. Keep your distance. Close the doors of your business. Two jabs and a booster.

And of course, you truckers and protesters, look out! Truckers, we support you.

Toronto mayor Toronto John Tory says there is a limit to how much protesters can set up encampments and blockades.

“Protesters have to understand they cannot stop ordinary people from going about their lives in a normal manner,” he said last Friday.

Gosh, John, isn’t that exactly what the protesters are saying? Are not protesters saying they are fed up with government interfering with everybody, trying to prevent ordinary people from going to work, trying to prevent small businesses from opening their doors, and government making rules that change all the time?

Of course, all the government people making rules don’t worry about their own lives. They can work from home, or not even work at all, and still collect their pay.

The mayor of Windsor chimed in as well last week. Talking about the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge, he said, “People do not have the right to interfere with the rights of others to earn a living.”

But it’s OK for government to do the same thing. Interfere with many, many people’s right to earn a living. Because you know, government knows best.

Sounds much like the old story, “Hello. I’m from the government and I am here to help you.”