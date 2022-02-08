The Page – February 9, 2022 February 8, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Page wonders. If an NHL player can’t bet on games, how come government officials are allowed to buy stock and stock options?Guess that depends on who is making the rules!Speaking of sports, The Page was asked last week what the most difficult game in the world is to play.“Pro-Line!”As The Page grows older, he realizes no matter what he writes can’t please everyone!So how come no matter what he writes seems to anger everyone!News that a doctor wanting to come to High Prairie but was denied hospital privileges by Alberta Health Services is shocking.This is pretty simple, everyone. A private clinic [High Prairie Medical Clinic] is successful at recruiting a doctor who wants to come to a community but is denied by the same authority who operates a clinic in the same community to the one successful in its recruiting efforts. Really!Years ago, this newspaper was told the region needed 14 doctors. HPMC manager Judy Johnston says we have about eight. That’s barely over half of what we were told we needed years ago to properly serve the region.Yet, according to Johnston, AHS claims we have enough doctors to fit its so-called workforce plan.So, what changed from years ago?And does it even matter? Can AHS possibly explain to anyone why it would be a bad thing to have one or two more doctors over AHS’s “workforce plan” requirement?One cannot blame the HPMC for fearing AHS is trying to run them out of business.See page 3 on where to send letters and/or emails, or phone calls to support HPMC.On a positive front, AHS is beating its drums over the successful recruitment of two more doctors to the Smoky River region and one in High Prairie. This is obviously good news.Three times in the last few weeks the Emergency Department at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre at McLennan was closed due to physician shortages. It makes AHS’s decision to refuse hospital privileges to another doctor wanting to come to High Prairie baffling.Want to know how effective a sailor can be without a ship? It’s the same as being a doctor without a hospital.Bad news for McLennan last week after hearing the news their ATB branch is closing May 12.Last year, Canada’s Bird Capital took another hit when the only grocery store in town closed.We feel badly for our neighbours and wish them well in any efforts to keep the branch open.The Page fears for the future of small villages and towns.The pandemic has speeded up the process of more and more businesses closing their shops and going online. The bean counters are soon realizing if their customers can do all their business online, there is no need to open buildings in towns and pay tax.Ask yourself: is there really a need for a bank or insurance company to open a business [store] and pay tax?The Page is old enough to remember when there were several tellers employed at each bank. The number has steadily dwindled as the decades pass. What will it look like 10 years from now as the population ages? It is a fact the younger people are doing more and more business online thus eliminating the need for tellers.The result is less businesses paying tax, shifting more of the tax burden to existing business and property owners. Some are already stretched to the limit and cannot afford to pay more.The Page has no solutions. Change is coming at a breakneck speed and there seems nothing in its way to stop it.Truth does not mind being questioned but a lie does not like being challenged.Seen by The Page on a Freedom Rally post on social media.“A new variant called ‘freedom’ is spreading fast worldwide. It transmits from heart to heart and is incurable and unstoppable.”A wolf saw a groundhog coming out of his burrow on Feb. 2 ready to make his infamous prediction if winter was going to last six more weeks.The groundhog did in fact predict six more weeks of winter so the wolf ate him!News that former MLA Danielle Larivee is seeking the NDP nomination in Lesser Slave Lake should come as no surprise.The Page figures she will be a formidable opponent to incumbent MLA Pat Rehn, if he chooses to seek re-election.An even bigger surprise would be if anyone runs for the NDP nomination against Larivee.Have a great week! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – February 2, 2022 The Page – January 26, 2022 The Page – January 19, 2022 The Page – January 12, 2022