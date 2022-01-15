The Page – January 12, 2022 January 15, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Page sends a big note of thanks to all the people who provide utility services [gas, water, electricity, etc.] in the Peace region the last two weeks during the Big Freeze.We should not forget and appreciate the service they provide, especially when the call comes for repairs in -40 C.Add to that the firefighters who answer the call. No matter what the circumstances.Always, remember, we appreciate you!Some scribes were having a field day last week!Maru Public Opinion published a poll asking Canadians living outside Alberta what they thought about the idea of moving to Alberta. It found Alberta is as popular a destination as Ontario, about half. We lagged behind British Columbia at 65 per cent and the Atlantic Provinces at 63 per cent.Meanwhile Saskatchewan and Manitoba were each at 38 per cent.Hmm! Someone is missing and in last place. Quebec! The worst destination rating at just 24 per cent!The Page figures this means Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have to pump even more money into Quebec to boost its image.It is not surprising to The Page that Quebec rates so low. After all, they gave us Trudeau the Older and Trudeau the Younger, not to mention Jean Chretien. Not exactly friends of the West.So what would happen if a poll was done in the Peace County about the best place to live?Obviously, Grande Prairie would win with all its amenities, then perhaps Peace River. After that?The Page figures most people live where they want to and love it because it is home. Home is where the heart is. Simple as that!So why do people move away? For seniors it is warmer climates and their children live there. Otherwise, it is employment.Is the Earth shrinking?An article in Life Science caught The Page’s attention. Geez, if the Earth is shrinking it might mean doom for all of us.The good news is the Earth is gaining weight, not unlike The Page after the holidays. Called cosmic dust [shooting stars and heavenly bodies] speed through space and crash into our planet in the form of shooting stars.The bad new is gases from Earth’s atmosphere regularly seep out into space to be lost forever.The question: is Earth continuously giving away more matter than it receives? Or, expanding or shrinking?According to Guil- laume Gronoff, a senior research scientist who studies atmospheric escape at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Virginia, there is no need to worry. We’re shrinking but not by much. Without getting too technical, scientists estimate about 15,000 metric tons [just under two Eiffel Towers] impacts Earth each year.Using satellite data, scientists have estimated the rate of atmospheric escape. “It’s something like 75,000 metric tons [or 7.5 Eiffel Towers],” says Gronoff.Oh, my! It means Earth is losing about 60,000 metric tons each year!No need to worry. At a rate of 60,000 metric tons of atmosphere lost per year, it would take 5 billion years for Earth to lose its atmosphere if the planet had no way to replenish it.Years ago, in a Peanuts comic strip, Lucy was worried. Over a series of comic strips, she warned people not to slide, or jump rope because “you’re wearing out the Earth!”News from the above never reached Lucy’s ears!Sent to The Page. Hope you have a chuckle!After being married for over 50 years, I took a careful look at my wife one day and said, “Fifty years ago we had a cheap house, a junk car, slept on a sofa bed and watched a 10-inch black and white TV, but I got to sleep every night with a hot 23-year-old girl.“Now. . .we have an $800,000 home, a $100,000 car, a nice bed and large-screen TV, but I’m sleeping with a 73-year-old woman. It seems to me you’re not holding up your side of the bargain.”My wife is a very reasonable woman. She told me to go out and find a hot 23-year-old woman and she would make sure I would once again be living in a cheap house, driving a junk car and sleeping on a sofa bed while watching a 10-inch black and white TV.My wife sure knows how to solve an old guy’s problem!Here is a plug to Mighty Peace Vet Clinic in Grimshaw and Dr. Tara Guglich.They are offering a discount on spay and neutering in January and February. Call the clinic at [780] 332-1883.As Bob Barker used to say on The Price is Right, “Help control the pet population.”In the Woods Animal Rescue adds, “Help us control the overwhelming number of homeless pets.”The Page couldn’t agree more!We goofed in production last week!In the spirit of changing one letter in a word and coming up with a new definition we missed one letter in the final word.Rectifly: Problem fixing by kicking its creator very hard.Have a great week! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – January 5, 2022 The Page – December 22, 2021 The Page – December 8, 2021 The Page – December 1, 2021