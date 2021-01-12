The Page – January 13, 2021

As John Travolta [or is it Nicolas Cage in disguise?] says in the movie Faceoff, “Well, what we have here is a real predicament.”

So, too, does Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. One opinion poll currently in progress, asks questions revolving around elections and the travelling of Kenney’s MLAs and bureaucrats. We aren’t privy to the poll results.

But what if it says the majority of Albertans want the MLAs in question [which includes Lesser Slave Lake’s Pat Rehn] given the ax and turfed right out of caucus. They can’t be fired.

So far, only voters can do that in an election, or until Kenney’s promised recall legislation gets passed.

But he can make them sit as Independents. No longer members of the UCP party or caucus.

And how would it look to skid them all right out of the party? Opposition parties like the New Democrats would have a field day with this one in any coming election, the next still about two years away, or even in byelections.

And despite the anger from Albertans, when we all have a sober second thought about this, would we give them all, those inconsiderates a second chance?

Slave Lake town council demands Rehn’s resignation. High Prairie town council decided to send Rehn a harsh letter, giving him another chance.

What if Rehn sat down with each and every local government in Lesser Slave Lake, including Metis and First Nations, and promised he would work hard, very, very hard?

And then actually did so. This might turn into a good thing.

On the other hand, he might decide being a good MLA and busting his butt looking after all the issues in Lesser Slave Lake isn’t worth the aggravation. Might as well just keep at his oil businesses.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of which, if Rehn does leave or gets tossed, where does that leave Lesser Slave Lake? If we have to vote, who might be lurking in the wings?

Slave Lake Mayor Tyler Warman is popular as all heck in that town, is open and transparent [except not so much over the constant lapses of Rehn that are now made public] and could probably win a byelection.

Or, are voters so disgusted with the UCP they would go back to the NDP. Or a refreshed Wildrose or Alberta Party?

Although former MLA Danielle Larivee did a decent job, there are problems. The NDP were the folks that allowed Alberta Health Services to continue as the worst managed department in government. Mostly through their backdoor support of unions.

But also not cleaning up the mess of the Superboard, brought in by the old Conservatives. How about even allowing new doctors to come to High Prairie? Some kind of sucky policies going on there. That coincidentally, the UCP itself hasn’t fixed in two years.

Yup. It’s all quite a predicament.



* * * * * * *



As of last week, there were about 80 ice fishing huts off of Joussard. Another dozen or so at Driftpile. More on the north shore off of Hilliard’s Bay Estates and Shaw’s Point.

We will shortly have a report on ice fishing on Lesser Slave. If you have any photos you would like to share, e-mail them to southpeacenews.com. There is a contact form there. Or e-mail to [email protected] We will have them online quickly and in a print story coming up.



* * * * * * *



Sort of related, there is a rumour making rounds local law enfocement folks are checking out ice huts and warning people fines might be levied if there are too many people in a hut.

You know, that old physical distancing stuff and only family members allowed at get togethers.

Really? Maybe somebody can confirm or deny this.



* * * * * * *



Is this really winter?

There is beginning to be a consensus among weather pessimists the La Nina weather pattern this winter will mean relatively tropical weather [around zero, heh heh] this month and next will be followed by the same kind of weather right until May. In other words, a mild weather, and a cold spring.



* * * * * * *



“Bluetooth you say? Heck, that’s about the only thing I haven’t been treated for in the past twelve months.”- Grandpa Jonesy

“I left your DVD on the table, George. But I couldn’t figure out how to rewind it.” – Grandma Smithers



* * * * * * *



The NHL starts this week! Something to watch on TV during the pandemic!