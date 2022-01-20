The Page – January 19, 2022 January 20, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 That drum is taking a terrible beating!Once again, at its Jan. 10 meeting, McLennan town council was lamenting on the lack of information being provided by Alberta Health Services regarding the future operations of Manoir du Lac.It was said families and residents of Manoir du Lac have not been provided with any updates, as promised by AHS a few months ago.“We’re in the dark, here,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.Efforts to find out what is going on through Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen are also proving fruitless.What a surprise! Since he was punted from the UCP caucus, Loewen has been as popular as a swarm of mosquitos at a nudist colony! The Page is sure the UCP is sending Loewen messages written in invisible ink.Meanwhile, Manoir du Lac residents and families are wondering.Is this fair and any way to treat them?Ever hear of a man named Zack Ziolkowski? Please have patience with The Page while he explains.Ziolkowski works for Alberta Counsel, the same company High Prairie resident Barry Sharkawi hired when he was contesting the High Prairie municipal election. Turns out the firm is also a lobby professional. It’s a fancy term for people who will speak on your behalf to interested parties, mostly governments.Previously, Ziolkowski worked for the Conservatives in Alberta before venturing into the private sector. We mention that because it’s important. He attended Northern Sunrise County’s meeting by Zoom Jan. 11 to talk about their government relations draft plan.Anyway, the man has experience. He said two things worth noting.First, he stressed the importance of local government maintaining relations with the ruling party and the opposing party. In short, that means politicians should make every effort to stay connected [The Page likes to call it schmoozing]. It led to his second point.“It is not inconceivable to see the NDP form the government in 2023,” he told council.This is not earth-shattering news. The UCP is in manure up to its eyeballs. Hotspots exist everywhere from the handling of the COVID pandemic to provincial policing to overspending.But here is a Conservative, who worked for the Conservatives, predicting doom and gloom for the Conservatives.The question: is your local council keeping in touch with the UCP and NDP?Relationships built now just might pay off in the future. A little schmoozing here and there with the NDP while other governments sit by doing nothing just might pay off in the end.The previous year was a tough one for many. Here are a few words of encouragement from Pastor Sean Brandon. He was the pastor at the Humboldt Broncos tragedy service.“If you don’t have hope, you can’t be a blessing to anyone else.”Sent to the Page:“It seems a little ridiculous to me that people are so afraid their children are going to miss a whole month of learning. How about using this month to teach them how to cook, check the oil in the car, do laundry, treat others with respect, sew on a button, balance a chequebook, etc. Not all learning is done in a classroom.”Further to the above, Peace Library System CEO Louisa Robison has been busy attending council meetings by Zoom. She is meeting with new councils and updating them on PLS operations and services.The Page never has to be convinced on the value of libraries. After three decades of covering various events, The Page realizes a similarity. Children who regularly attend the library when young tend to be above average or excellent students in high school.That is not a coincidence. Libraries are places of learning. When young minds are nurtured, it tends to stay with them their entire lives.Long live libraries!What do you get when you get ketchup in your eye?You get ‘Heinz’sight!A little girl asks her mom, “Why is some of your hair turning white?”“Every time you do something that makes me sad,” said the mother, “another one of my hairs turns grey.”“My God,” cried the little girl. “What did you do to grandma!”Have a great week! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – January 12, 2022 The Page – January 5, 2022 The Page – December 22, 2021 The Page – December 8, 2021