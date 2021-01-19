The Page – January 20, 2021

This is supposed to be La Nina weather!

La Nina, which means Little Girl in Spanish, is the opposite of the El Nino [Little Boy] weather event.

El Nino means warm weather, drought and drier than average conditions for our part of the world. Which means mostly western Canada and western United States from California all the way to the state of Ohio.

La Nina is the opposite. So, we are supposed to be colder than usual. Which doesn’t seem to be happening, does it? Or perhaps this is Mother Nature’s idea of a bad joke.

Anyway, parts of the world do indeed seem to be colder. Spain last week got over 20 inches of rain in a day or so. That hasn’t happened in over 50 years.

You may have noticed yourself local winds, when they happen, seem to be blowing harder than usual. Lots of trees are coming down everywhere. Frankly, although we have warm weather [which is not supposed to be happening] we haven’t really had those screaming Chinooks for a long time. Can you imagine what double the wind speed in a late winter Chinook might be like?

In sort of the same news, wind speeds of 140 km/hr were recorded last week in southern Alberta. A semi-trailer was blown over, roof coverings ripped off and signs and trees blown over.



* * * * * * *



According to expense claims, Pat Rehn, MLA for Lesser Slave Lake, brings new meaning to some politician’s claims how hard they work.

In a CBC-TV news report, the following information is reported:

The MLA claimed per diems for meals purchased in Edmonton for all but two days in May, most of June and every day in July. The legislature sat for five days in April and five days in May due to the pandemic. Sittings were more regular in June and July but Rehn even claimed meal per diems on weekends in July.

In total, his per diem claims totalled $4,488 for the first two quarters of 2020-21 fiscal year.

Claims for the third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31, will be posted at the end of January.

Rehn has not responded to repeated requests for an interview from CBC News.

It is entirely possible Rehn was working hard. We hear that many times from politicians when asked about a topic. So he just had so much on his plate, he didn’t have time to answer anybody.

Yup! Buried in paperwork at his desk in the Legislature, making phone calls and sending notes and questions to everybody.

Except, just kind of too bad it was everybody not in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency. Or CBC.

And, oh yes – Premier Jason Kenney, who also couldn’t get a reply from him!

A slight error in judgment there it seems. Hard to see how Rehn will recover from this. But, anything is possible. He certainly worked hard getting elected to start with. Then it just sort of went off the rails for some reason.



* * * * * * *



The news story on the so-called KKK hood in Grimshaw is far and away the most read news story on both the smokyriverexpress.com and southpeacenews .com websites.

That’s if totals are counted. The story, as of last Thursday, had 19,590 visits. That’s more than double the next nearest ‘most read’ story.

For comparison, here are the next four since 2017: UCP AGM Covid testing questioned: 9,841

First Covid Case in High Prairie: 7,934

RCMP seek assistance in identifying truck suspects: 6,599

Willier cashes in: 6,289.



* * * * * * *



There are news stories the UCP government is likely going to bring in a Provincial Sales Tax, or PST.

The PST is also called the Provincial Suicide Tax, because a loud group of Albertans are against it. Well, desperate times call for desperate measures.

There is a story about the fellow asked what he thought about having to pay taxes.

“Well,” he answered, “I really don’t mind paying my taxes. But it really, really bothers me how they go and spend it!”

That’s pretty well what bothers most Albertans. It isn’t paying taxes. It’s the things the politicians do with the money once they get their hands on it.

Big paycheques for everybody. Money slushed to pet projects. Another two or four lanes built on ring roads and entrances to big cities. Money taken from the resource rich north and rural Alberta and spent in the vote rich south and cities. Main Street, Alberta? Pfffft!

You probably have your own pet peeves on this.



* * * * * * *



* * * * * * *



Have a great week, everyone!