The Page – January 26, 2022

Sometimes, The Page gets teased about his "trim" figure.However, it is not his fault. It is all an innocent misunderstanding. The Page was told to eat wholesome foods but he thought it was 'hole'some foods so his diet is comprised mostly of bagels, pretzels, onion rings, doughnuts, swiss cheese, and angel food cakes.See! Not his fault!The Page is depressed these days. His oldest sister turned 65 on Jan. 18.Can he be far behind?High Prairie town council had a budget meeting Jan. 15. Bright and early starting at 9 a.m. Well, a bit later by the time the computer glitches were fixed.The matter of a cost of living allowance for employees arose. Council quickly went into "closed session" which was formerly called "in-camera. It allows then to kick that annoying press out of the room.Normally, The Page has no problem with this. It is a labour negotiation. It should be behind closed doors.However. . .this gets confusing.This exact same issue was discussed at a budget meeting April 14, 2020. In public. For all ears to hear. Including that annoying press. Chaired by the same person this time who voted to go into closed session [Mayor Brian Panasiuk] and two councillors serving at the time [Donna Deynaka and Judy Stenhouse].At best, we have the same agenda item prompting two different actions by council: one time debate occurs behind closed doors and the other time in public.Then, in the agenda package, and also posted on the Town’s website, we see a letter from Anita Fisher on behalf of Town employees. It asks that a COLA increase not be given based on a percentage but the total amount of money divided amongst all employees so they each get the same. This is a negotiation.The question arises: how come council gets to negotiate behind closed doors for no one to hear but the employees’ negotiations are made public by council? Doesn’t seem fair.Just asking!In the M.D. of Smoky River we have another interesting matter regarding recycling bins.The M.D. of Smoky River used to have recycling bins in Donnelly, Falher, Girouxville and McLennan. The M.D. decided to remove the bins late last year. After many complaints, they are considering bringing them back. They are proposing they pay 80 per cent of the cost while the town or village where the bins would be located pays 20 per cent. For example, McLennan’s share would be $921.60.Ah, but there is a slight problem. There are now other trash collecting/recycling opportunities in the towns and villages.Here is where it gets interesting.“We have our own recycling bins,” said Town of McLennan Councillor Sue Delaurier.Therefore, paying for more bins would only duplicate a service already provided.As a result, the answer was a big fat “No!” until the current contract expires.Over in Falher, they decided to ask their residents what they wanted. Fair enough.If the bins were placed in Falher and McLennan, there is little doubt the nearby M.D. residents would use them. And some town residents although we have no idea how many. There would be some. Perhaps that is why the M.D. asked for the 80-20 split.The Page concedes it is difficult to ask residents to pay for the same service twice; however, if M.D. residents are coming to town, perhaps they stop and buy a few things and support local business. Any service provided [trash, recreation, groceries, banks, etc.] does attract people. Council must decide if the investment is worth it.The amount of money the M.D. is asking for is not out of line. It will be interesting to see what arises.When did The Page become such a fence-sitter?Many of you may have heard of University of Toronto professor Jordan Peterson. The controversial figure has made national news many times over the years and is a published author. He resigned his post last week.Peterson is from nearby Fairview. It is the same town as South Peace News editor Chris Clegg. Peterson was in the same grade as one of Clegg’s sisters, Donna. In fact, Peterson was one grade ahead of Clegg while one grade behind him was to-be Alberta premier Rachel Notley.“I remember Jordan and Mrs. Notley [Rachel’s mom] arguing forever in the library where Sandy worked,” says Clegg. “They had some rip-snorting arguments but it was all in fun, at least that’s what I like to think.”Of course, Notley tended to lean toward the NDP [her husband was NDP Leader Grant Notley] while Peterson was Conservative.“Both very intelligent people. When those two started going at it, the normally quiet library got pretty noisy and people scattered,” recalls Clegg.Thought for the day: Car rides by yourself with loud music are good for the soul.Second thought for the day: Bees do not waste their time explaining to flies that honey is better than crap!Country music legend Dolly Parton turned 76 last week. The Page wrote this back in the 1980s: "Why does Dolly Parton have such small feet?"Answer: "Nothing grows in the shade!"Have a great week!