The Page – January 27, 2021

Well gosh, all you silly people out there who thought the $300,000 enclosure for stray animals like dogs and cats was a waste of money!

That 300 grand is somewhere around the price tag of the newish pound at Big Lakes County compound in High Prairie.

Maybe it was much more. The $300K was just the amount the Province kicked in for the deal. Stories say maybe $750,000 or even a million. But that’s the whole file storage area built in with the shelter building. Running water, of course. Heating and air conditioning. Hardwood floors? 24-hour valet service? Internet and satellite television?

How can that all be a waste of money?

First of all, we think all those homeless animals deserve a comfy place to hang out before they get shipped off to any shelter that might take them. Or before they are returned to their owner. Or get, sadly, their final reward. We are still talking cold hard cash here.

And it turns out, this is not really a cost centre or a big expense. It’s a money maker! Some days anyway. And only if Big Lakes is following the example of the M.D. of Lesser Slave River.

There, it is estimated to cost the M.D. $150 for every six days, payable to the local Animal Rescue Committee which actually runs the M.D service. This is for cats.

But what if a cat owner goes to claim his or her missing pet after a few days of looking? That owner gets a bill from the M.D, for $100 per day. That’s a profit of $450 per six days! But only if the owner shows up.

And one way or another, there are other expenses. Like all the paperwork. And paying the cost of cats who aren’t claimed. It’s not all roses here. But these are all smart cookies, right? They will figure it all out.



* * * * * * *



Many communities have pet traps. These are cages designed to catch rodents, and sometimes other small animals such as wee dogs and cats. Cats particularly. Because cats make a mess of flower beds in the neighbour’s yards.

So, when any town gets a complaint, and there are sometimes many, they might tell their animal control officer to go put out a trap. Or more likely, tell the home owner to rent one of the town traps, if they have them, and get the critter himself. After which, he phones the community office and someone comes by to impound the pesky feline.

In a court case coming up, again in the M.D. of Lesser Slave, the peace officer there says it is illegal to deprive people of their property. In this case, a pet cat. So there, a civilian, home owner was charged for trapping a cat, or making an attempt.

“Residents are not part of law enforcement,” says the peace officer.

“If somebody sets out to take possession of somebody else’s pet, I have to act on that,” he says.



* * * * * * *



You lose anything during last week’s windstorms?

Our barbecue took off again. This is the first time that has happened since a year or two ago when we locked up the wheels. This time, wheels locked, the 100-km winds blew it away anyway.

Probably it would have been airborne, flying down the road like a runaway drone, if the gas line it was hooked to didn’t stop it.



* * * * * * *



Former Alberta premier Ralph Klein passed a law regarding a possible provincial sales tax for this province. The law, passed in 1995, says Alberta citizens get to vote on whether to have a tax or not.

Is October, when municipal elections are held, a good time to have such a vote? Possibly better than a year or two from now when a provincial election is happening or might be part of that voting.

Any thoughts out there?



* * * * * * *



Dang these “help” computer programs. Last week, our Page story about 20 inches of rain in Spain was a bit screwy. Twenty inches of rain in one or two days is what our item said!

Really? Half of Spain would be washed into the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean! The item was supposed to say snow! Not rain! Still lots of snow, and yes, it caused all kinds of havoc. But it was snow!

Anyway, our helpful computer saw we were writing a word that was a mistake. It had to choose to “fix” the word, which looked to the program like something between snow and rain. So of course, it changed the copy to Spain!

When the copy got to our editor, he saw the mistake, “Spain,” and changed it to rain. Thinking, what the heck, 20 inches of snow is no real big deal.

Well, maybe in Canada, but not so in Spain!

Oh, well! Sorry about that everybody!



* * * * * * *



Well, the NHL is back!

So are happy husbands, angry wives, disgruntled girlfriends and thoughtless boyfriends!

Not to worry, all you women out there. Valentine’s Day is soon coming and a good time for guys to make up!