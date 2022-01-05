The Page – January 5, 2022

With northern Alberta temperatures in the -25-32C range, maybe you are doing a bit of “California Dreaming.”

Don’t load up Mama and Papa just yet. There’s a lot of crazy weather going on in our friendly neighbours to the south territory.

California gets floods. Colorado gets wildfires. Tornadoes everywhere. Back in California, a weather station in the Sierra mountains recorded 202.1 inches of snow for December, with one day yet to go in the month as we write this. In metric terms, that is 513.33 centimetres, or 5.1 metres. Or 16.83 feet!

Whew! That’s enough to bury a single-storey house!

The weather station chief says the amount was surprising. They did have 40 inches of snow in October. But only five inches in November. Then came the huge snowfall in December.

Incidentally, this recent snowfall shattered the previous record, 170 inches, way back in December of 1950.

Did we mention -30C temperatures?

Look on the positive side. This is the kind of weather that makes one appreciate -10C below. And of course, the bundle of nice warm new socks and scarves you got for Christmas!

Didn’t get any? We always say, embrace winter. Go down to your local store. Buy warm parkas, mitts, boots and snow pants. Be a good Canadian and not a whiner!

Only eight more weeks before our usual “end of winter” celebration.

Meanwhile, in the spirit of winter, ice fishing huts are hauled out on northern Alberta lakes. Usually there are no huts until the week between Christmas and New Year. This year there were already a handful at Joussard in the week before Christmas.

Although some people reported a good season last winter, there was also a steady stream of anglers saying fishing overall was slow. That’s the same story told during the past summer by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

For those thinking of taking on the ice adventure, find one of the Grumpy Old Men comedy movies. Or just stream something from YouTube about ice fishing.

For the most part, it isn’t the fishing, it’s the company you keep on the lake and something that gets you out of the house.

Each year, the American Washington Post newspaper runs a word game. Over the years, it is said to be urban myth the Post started the game, nor do they even follow the rules today. Which are supposed to be, we understand, change one letter in a word. Or add or remove one letter. Provide a definition for the new word. No politics allowed. Be polite and invent words you can use in front of a seven-year-old. The WAPO actually has their own word list. Here are some winners from another website:

Cashtration [n]: The act of buying a house, which renders the subject financially impotent for an indefinite period of time.

Ignoranus: A person who’s both stupid and an a**hole.

Intaxication: Euphoria at getting a tax refund, which lasts until you realize it was your money to start with.

Reintarnation: Coming back to life as a hillbilly.

Bozone: The substance surrounding stupid people that stops bright ideas from penetrating. The bozone layer, unfortunately, shows little sign of breaking down in the near future.

Foreploy: Any misrepresentation about yourself for the purpose of being intimate.

Giraffiti: Vandalism spray-painted very, very high.

Sarchasm: The gulf between the author or sarcastic wit and the person who doesn’t get it.

Inoculatte: To take coffee intravenously when you are running late.

Osteopornosis: A degenerate disease. (This one got extra credit.)

Karmageddon: It’s like, when everybody is sending off all these really bad vibes, right? And then, like, the Earth explodes and it’s like a serious bummer.

Decafalon: The gruelling event of getting through the day consuming only things that are good for you.

Glibido: All talk and no action.

Dopeler Effect: The tendency of stupid ideas to seem smarter when they come at you rapidly.

Arachnoleptic Fit: The frantic dance performed just after you’ve accidentally walked though a spider web.

Beelzebug Fit: Satan in the form of a mosquito, that gets into your bedroom at three in the morning and cannot be cast out.

Caterpallor: The colour you turn after finding half a worm in the fruit you’re eating.

Our own contribution? Rectifly: Problem fixing by kicking its creator very hard.