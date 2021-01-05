The Page – January 6, 2021

Are people still having babies?

Historically, it certainly is true there are “baby spikes.” These are bumps in the birth numbers, that happen after blackouts, and big storms.

So, if we are all ordered to stay at home and keep our distance from strangers, well gee, options do become limited don’t they? Sports events with “dubbed in” cheers and hoots pretending to be cheering on teams. No new movies unless it is streamed online. No new series television shows. But, it has to be asked, are you really missing The Talk and The View? Or Young and Restless? Seriously? Not to mention endless reruns of Seinfeld, Big Bang Theory, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and How Things Are Made.

But getting back to the topic here, we are talking about babies. And of course, if you have babies, you usually give them names. A few years ago, most names were listed from North American lists. But we are trending to a more wordly view now, sort of.

Movies and television shows have a big influence. Sue, Bill, Frank and George are a long ways down the list these days. And there was a time when the first born girl in any Catholic family would automatically be named Mary. That might still be the case in many families, but outside, the world constantly changes. So, here are the top names of the year just past. These come from parents.com, which got them from babycenter.com, who got them from we have no idea.

Top Baby Girl Names of 2020

Sophia Olivia Riley Emma Ava Isabella Aria Aaliyah Amelia Mia

Top Baby Boy Names of 2020