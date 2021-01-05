The Page – January 6, 2021

Are people still having babies?
Historically, it certainly is true there are “baby spikes.” These are bumps in the birth numbers, that happen after blackouts, and big storms.
So, if we are all ordered to stay at home and keep our distance from strangers, well gee, options do become limited don’t they? Sports events with “dubbed in” cheers and hoots pretending to be cheering on teams. No new movies unless it is streamed online. No new series television shows. But, it has to be asked, are you really missing The Talk and The View? Or Young and Restless? Seriously? Not to mention endless reruns of Seinfeld, Big Bang Theory, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and How Things Are Made.
But getting back to the topic here, we are talking about babies. And of course, if you have babies, you usually give them names. A few years ago, most names were listed from North American lists. But we are trending to a more wordly view now, sort of.
Movies and television shows have a big influence. Sue, Bill, Frank and George are a long ways down the list these days. And there was a time when the first born girl in any Catholic family would automatically be named Mary. That might still be the case in many families, but outside, the world constantly changes. So, here are the top names of the year just past. These come from parents.com, which got them from babycenter.com, who got them from we have no idea.
Top Baby Girl Names of 2020
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Riley
- Emma
- Ava
- Isabella
- Aria
- Aaliyah
- Amelia
- Mia
Top Baby Boy Names of 2020
- Liam
- Noah
- Jackson
- Aiden
- Elijah
- Grayson
- Lucas
- Oliver
- Caden
- Mateo
* * * * * * *
Now, about that baby spike number thing. Some news reports say there won’t be any such increase in babies at all. The reason, they say, is people are too worried about the future. No job. No savings. Nothing good on the radar. So why cuddle? Hmmm. Seems the answer is right there in front of us.
* * * * * * *
“Spend 24 hours with a lonely person. You will learn precisely why they are lonely.” “Many a rich man came up out of poverty. But I have never heard of a rich man who came up out of welfare.” – Richard Needham
* * * * * * *
Our hearts and sympathies go out to all those who have lost love ones, or who have family in hospital during these trying times. Our prayers are with you all.
* * * * * * *
We are coming to the end of the Chinese Year of the Rat. Specifically, the Year for these folks will end on February 11, 2021.
Are you a Rat? Yes, if you were born in any of 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 or the year just ending, 2020. The Chinese year usually ends around the end of January to early / mid February. Look online for exact dates.
Rat people are intelligent, charming, quick- witted, practical, ambitious and good at budgets and social activities. If you want to take advantage of the Rat Year ending, lucky numbers are 2 and 3. Unlucky numbers 5 and 9. Lucky colours blue, gold and green. Unlucky colours yellow and brown. You only have a few weeks left to cash in.
Coming up is Year of the Dog. This is for people born in 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 and 2018. Lucky numbers are 3,4, and 9. Unlucky are 1, 6, and 7. Lucky colours are green, red, and purple. Unlucky are blue, white and golden. Diamonds are your lucky gemstone.
* * * * * * *
Speaking of fun, are you enjoying the longer days? Did you notice?
* * * * * * *
We busybodies in the media across Canada, and in fact, the world, are taking great delight, It’s all over finding politicians having a fine old time someplace away from the “physical distancing,” quarantines and isolations the rest of us downtrodden citizens are enduring. Specially bad are politicians making up rules telling people to stay home. Then they jet off to Mexico or the Caribbean, or anyplace far away.
The latest is the Ontario finance minister caught spending the holiday season in Barbados. This while posting pics of him sitting at home in front of his fireplace wishing voters a Merry Christmas. Plus other fibs and lies all indicating he was hunkered down in Ontario. Good one, eh?
* * * * * * *
Happy New Year!