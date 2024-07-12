The Page – July 10, 2024

Yes, The Page knows many of our readers don’t really pay attention to the world. We appreciate that. In fact, if we weren’t in the business of telling people what is happening out there, we would be sorely tempted to take up residence under a nice cozy large rock someplace. Seriously!

Because, there is nothing wrong at all deciding, day in and day out, to ignore what some boofalo in Toronto, or Calgary, trying to tell us how to live our lives. After all, as one famous author once said, “Every person should be allowed to go to hell in their own way. As long as that doesn’t interfere with any other person’s right to do the same thing.”

The problem is, too many people just can’t help deciding they know best how we should live our lives. When they dish out advice, we can decide ourselves to take it or leave it. When they start passing laws, deciding what our kids should be taught, what we have to eat, and how their ideas are going to be paid for with our money, well, that’s a hill to die on.

Is that enough rambling? Here’s some more “getting in the way of our lives.”

We are all getting used to the term “illegal alien” being trashed. Some folks in government decided it was much more politically correct to call those folks crashing borders “undocumented immigrants.” Hmmm! Sounds so much friendlier, correct? So now we are stuck with that new hokum!

How about this really new one: Some lawmakers in Illinois want to change the words “offender” and “criminal” to “justice impacted individual.”

There are quite a few more such changes in the works. All of which costs tens of thousands of dollars in changing the words in documents. Not to mention, take up the time of our own trend-following virtue-signaling politicians who should be re-building our Canadian military, fixing potholes and making neighbourhoods safer everywhere.

We like “bad guys” better. And in most cases, once the price is paid for a crime, forgotten. But we don’t go around trying to force everybody else into thinking that’s the way it should be.

We have to mention the website theregional. com. Besides community news from across Canada, there are often appearances of stories about town and city councils and some of the oddball things they get themselves into.

But it isn’t just councils. School boards too And all kinds of other boards. But thankfully, not as often!

Speaking of schools, it seems like just yesterday that St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie did their huge renovation. Well actually, it must have been 15 or more years ago. And now, they are talking about building a brand new school to replace that. Time flies when you’re having fun, eh?

That recent meeting in High Prairie about crime isn’t anything new anywhere. Right across Canada, meetings are held, people are complaining, fingers are pointed, it is all about the same things. Criminals aren’t being prosecuted and drugs are mostly to blame.

That’s pretty well it in a nutshell! Everywhere!

The lower mainland British Columbia and parts of Toronto have a solution. They call it ‘safe supply.’ Basically, free drugs so people don’t die from bad drugs or do crimes.

So, one Toronto incident outside a safe supply house resulted in a shootout. An innocent mother in the neighbourhood was walking by and was killed. The good news is, break and enters apparently went down a bit since the place opened. In BC, the government is looking at rolling back the safe supply places. Not working quite as hoped.

Now, about that matter of prosecution. Several years ago, an RCMP boss was in High Prairie commenting on crime stats.

“They look pretty good right now (meaning crime numbers were going down) but we are due to have several regular offenders released in the next few months. Usually that means more crime.”

That’s your justice system at work, folks! Honest citizens get to pay four times! Once when they are robbed! Again when they have to pay police to chase the criminals down! Again when they have to pay the court system to put them in jail and keep them there! And again when they are let out to do it all over again!

And that is just the start of the endless circle.

Have a great week