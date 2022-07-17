The Page – July 13, 2022

That weird and troublesome Lyme Disease is slowing making its way across Canada, from the Maritimes at first. And now all the way to British Columbia!

In southeastern Quebec one First Nations just released their own study that says the disease is worse than ever this year.

Lyme disease comes from deer ticks. Ticks usually live in forests or tall grass. Lyme disease is spread when infected ticks fall off a deer or other mammals like a bird, or hatch from infected eggs, then attach themselves to other animals. Sometimes, that is a human. If the small bejeeper isn’t removed quickly, it has time to load up on blood and also pump a lot of bacteria back into the new host’s blood, thereby increasing greatly the chances that host will become seriously infected.

Over 2,900 cases were reported in Canada in 2021, 150 per cent more than 2020. This number is likely low, say experts because many cases are probably unreported.

Ticks are either black or brown. When loaded up with blood, they turn a blue-grey colour. Ticks can be found on pets, in people’s hair or on legs or arms. The most common sign of the disease is a spreading skin rash that starts where someone was bitten. Early symptoms are fever, chills, tiredness and headaches. If left untreated the disease can spread to joints, nervous system and heart. Treatment is antibiotics if caught soon enough. Some people have long lasting symptoms.

Ticks are active from April to June, and September to November. They usually take a break in hot weather.

Black-legged deer ticks are most likely to carry the disease. While one-third of those ticks in the Ottawa region had the bug, only about one in 100 had the disease in B.C.

Number One way to avoid ticks is wear long pants and tall socks. Light-coloured clothes help to spot ticks.

Insect repellent that has DEET helps.

If you find a tick, gently pull it off with tweezers. Then smash the bug.

On the same topic of disease, a new report says more than half of Canadians were infected in the past six months with the Omicron variant of COVID. If you are sitting at a table with three other people, that means at least two of you have been infected at some time with COVID. Either of those infected, or both, might still be able to infect more people. Yoiks!

The new report also says evidence of infection is showing up even in triple vaccinated folks. Good news is, vaccinated people usually have lesser symptoms.

Were people taking advantage of the “no fishing licence needed” July 1 long weekend? Sure seemed like it. Reports are there were record numbers of boats on Lesser Slave Lake beginning with Friday July 1 weekend and continuing well into last week.

The new slot limits for walleye make catching ‘keepers’ harder, but there were still those folks who managed to ‘take home’ their limits.

Stories told for the most part say that fishing was generally slow. One report says there are many walleye still up in the spawning beds, particularly in the West Prairie River area. That info came in about two weeks ago [end of June] but basically, it says that usually by mid-June, most walleye are done spawning in the river systems, and are out into the main basins of Lesser Slave Lake. Apparently, not so much this year.

June’s ‘monsoon season’ is fading away. Finally!

But actual sunny and clear skies are taking a bit longer it seems to leave us. Rain is still good for crops and gardens. Not so much for vacationers.

B.C. tourist news is anybody travelling to B.C. should avoid the islands. BC Ferries is telling people to stay home. Ferries are tremendously backlogged, short of staff, and are cutting schedules.

Hey, come to northern Alberta, folks

“I never said you wouldn’t amount to much. You remember it wrong. I said you were going to amount to nothing.” – Grandpa Jonesy

“My goodness, look at the shape of you. Your hair’s a mess. You need a shave. You need some clean clothes and you smell like a herd of cattle. In fact, we once drove by a ranch by Okotoks and it smelled just like you. Very organic. Not that it is really bad. It just doesn’t go well in the living room. And don’t go telling me you smell like money. You are no rancher.” – Grandma Smithers.

Ken Melnyk sends us this message:

“When police officers are killed in the line of duty, we often hear, “They knew the risk when they took the job!”

How come we can not apply this logic when criminals are killed.

“They knew the risk when they did the crime!”

Sound advice for the day: Never lend money to a blind man who tells you he will pay you back the next day when he sees you!

Food for thought! People are prisoners of their phones. It is why they are called “cell” phones.

The world needs more Jed Clampetts and less Donald Trumps.

Due to recent controversy, people are being asked to attend the meeting of High Prairie town council July 12 asking some members of council to resign.

It will be interesting to see how many people attend.

Have a great week!