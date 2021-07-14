The Page – July 14, 2021

Sweat pouring off you? Turn the fans up to “Hurricane” speed!

Maybe you are slobbering down gallon after gallon of ice cold beverages. Soaking towels in water and spreading them over yourselves and any pets looking like they need a cool down.

Plus all the other “cool off” tricks, like closing drapes so sunshine won’t heat your rooms. Opening windows at night and closing them before noon to keep cool air inside. Sitting in the car with the air conditioning running. Spraying water on the patio or deck to keep it sort of cool. Trying to do as little as possible. Mostly, sitting in the shade with the aforementioned ice cold drink.

Sound like a not quite typical late June or July, but definitely the past two weeks? Yes, indeed!

Before you complain just a little bit more, consider this: In about six months, you will be wishing you had a few thousand dollars, or more, just to head south. And there, you will sit underneath a shade, or maybe be out in the bright sun. Sipping an umbrella drink. Working on your tan. Basking in 35C or 40C weather. Telling yourself how much you are enjoying it all. Especially the part about plunking down that hard earned cash.

Right now, enjoy it all for free!



* * * * * * * * *



“Have I tried bondage to put a little excitement in my life? Heck no! Except for that time I got my pyjama cord accidentally tied around the bed post.” – Grandpa Jonesy



* * * * * * * * *



“Why would I want a mobile phone that takes pictures? If I want a picture, I use a camera. If I want to make a phone call, I use a phone. Simple as that. If I want a cup of tea, do I go looking for a vacuum cleaner?” – Grandma Smithers



* * * * * * * * *



In just about three months, those of us who vote will be off to mark ballots for all kinds of local government politicians. Some of us already said they will be looking to run. Others are thinking of it.

Outside of liking a nice paycheque, and wanting to travel at taxpayer expense, do you have what it takes to be a local municipal politician?

Here is a real life question for you: Down in the Slave Lake area, it was discovered a few weeks ago that three individual properties are all hooked up to the same water line. This was brought to the attention of the municipal district council because the line sprung a leak and had to be fixed. The line break is on private property. There are different meters for each of the two properties that actually have water hookups.

Here is where it gets interesting for budding councillors: The water line crossing private property serves a business at the end of the line that broke. Since the MD’s own laws say basically, lines must travel on public property [or on special easements on private property] a new line has to be built. The owner of the property that was originally crossed [and where the line leaked] wants the old line to the business, which is not his, gone. The new replacement line, on public property, to the business cost $26,000 to build.

The business owner was not around in 1987 when the original line was built. He says since it was not his doing, he should not have to pay the $26,000.

After all, he bought the property in good faith, not knowing the original broken line was on private property to his place.

So, what do you budding politicians think should be done? Stuff like this comes up, not all the time, but often enough to keep everybody on their toes.



* * * * * * * * *



Top baby name for 2020 in Alberta is Olivia for girls, and Noah for boys!

Olivia has set a new Alberta record for being the most popular name for eight years in a row. Noah is now top name for its second year. In boy’s names, Ethan held top spot for nine years from 2001-09.



* * * * * * * * *



Alberta gasoline prices continue creeping upwards tracking the climb in oil.

Alberta’s highest price is in Lake Louise, at 147.9. Followed closely by 144.9 also in Lake Louise, 142.9 in Canmore, and 142.9 in Waterton Park.

Alberta’s lowest price is in Edmonton 116.9.

Peace River 125.9

Manning 129.9

Valleyview 133.9

Fairview 131.9

Grande Prairie 124.9

Whitecourt 129.9

Slave Lake 123.9

No info for Falher, High Level, McLennan or High Prairie.