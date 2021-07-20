The Page – July 21, 2021

We admit making a mistake on a headline recently. It is nice to hear there are more humans out in the world.

A headline provided in a recent news release said, “Leduc RCMP assist in drowning of adult male at Wizard Lake, Alberta.”

Ouch! Double ouch!

Not much else to say, really!



* * * * * * * * *



Well, The Page sure was waiting anxiously for that!

In addition to voting for senators and equalization payments within Confederation in the Oct. 18 referendum, Albertans will now get to vote on daylight time! [Canadian Press style says The Page can’t use daylight saving time!]

The Page has more important things to worry about than daylight time. He was told once it saved energy. Other than it being too complicated for some people to follow, it’s not that big a deal.

If it passes and Alberta decides one time year-round is enough, it does mean there is no more excuse to be late for church!

Or early, not that the men and women of the cloth would mind!



* * * * * * * * *



Yes, it is dry out there! It’s so dry the trees are fighting over the dogs!

The issue of declaring an agricultural disaster for hay producers was discussed at the M.D. of Smoky River meeting July 14. The issue arose after Reeve Robert Brochu received a request from Northern Sunrise County Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba.

Council decided to hold off for a month to see what happens. A good rain will kick-start grass to grow. If not, producers could be feeding animals very, very soon.

It does not mean a disaster will not be declared. Council decided if in a month there is not rain, they can declare a general agriculture disaster for both beef and grain producers.

Stay tuned!



* * * * * * * * *



Be afraid! Very afraid!

The Canadian government announced July 12 they are committing Canada to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 40-45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Can anyone smell more carbon taxes from our loving feds?

The government confirmed July 14 the minimum price on carbon pollution will increase by $15 per tonne each year starting in 2023 through to 2030.

There you go! Johnny Taxpayer is about to get slaughtered again! The Page is already reaching for the Kleenex!



* * * * * * * * *



Need another excuse to jump on the wagon?

A new study by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, has found an association between alcohol and a substantially higher risk of several forms of cancer, including breast, colon, and oral cancers.

In Canada, alcohol use was linked to 7,000 new cases of cancer in 2020, including 24 per cent of breast cancer cases, 20 per cent of colon cancers, 15 per cent of rectal cancers, and 13 per cent of oral and liver cancers.

Good grief! It seems we are studied to death!

The Page did its own study and discovered a correlation between cancer cases and people who breathe. Seems like anyone who breathes runs the risk of catching cancer. Oh, my!

In another of The Page’s extensive studies, it was discovered that marriage is the leading cause of divorce! Really! Check it out!

Anyway, anyone who drinks may get cancer. So do people who breathe, eat steak, drink milk, sleep in the nude and take Flintstones vitamins.



* * * * * * * * *



The Page knows there are many honest people around with big hearts.

Between June 20-21, an envelope containing money was found in the Grandin area and turned over to the St. Albert RCMP. The envelope had a message written on it and two names.

“If you lost an envelope with money and can identify the message and names, please contact the St. Albert RCMP,” say police.

Gold stars to the person[s] who turned the money over to police!



* * * * * * * * *



Sure hope it rains very, very soon!



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week!