The Page – July 28, 2021

The Page gets many, many emails, one recently telling him that “the key to having a fresh-smelling bathroom might lie in the toilet paper, not the toilet itself.”

Really!

Family Handyman says, “all you need is a toilet paper roll — it doesn’t even have to be full — and some essential oil. Place five or so drops of the oil on the inside of the cardboard toilet paper roll, and your bathroom will be filled with a pleasant but not over-the-top aura of citrus, or whichever scent you choose!

Seems the oil sticks to the carboard and doesn’t go away before the roll is used.

The Page isn’t so sure this trick is a match for his famous chili!



* * * * * * * * *



Here’s a note under the department of “Bad Luck” or “Cost of Doing Business.”

A driver parked his vehicle on Main Street in downtown Falher June 16 only to have it stuck by a bee. Not a flying insect out to gather nectar but a decorative bee on one of the posts. Strong winds were the culprit.

To their credit, the Town of Falher is paying for damages, and replacing and/or re-tightening all hardware clamps used to secure the decorative bees.

The Page figures it might have been worse. Could have that giant bee [World’s Largest Bee] fall down! Just kidding!



* * * * * * * * *



In the May 19 edition in Clegg’s Corner, we featured bottles picked from High Prairie and area roadsides. From 3,257 bottles, 2,385 or 73.23 per cent were alcohol bottles!

That is alarming! But at least a few pesos in the pocket for ambitious area bottle pickers!

Kevin Kemp picked bottles on two days and let us know his results. On Father’s Day [June 13] he picked 28 bottles comprised of 18 beer and 10 non-alcoholic, and on June 30 he picked 32 beer and 28 non-acholic.

In total, it’s 50 beer and 38 non-alcoholic, or 56.82 per cent. It’s a bit less than the 73.23 per cent but still over half. Not good! Too many people drinking in their vehicles.



* * * * * * * * *



The Page had this forwarded by his cousin. Don’t know the original source. Enjoy!

“Come home and bring your laundry . . . just come home. I don’t understand the whole ‘I got them to 18’ method as a parent. Having children is a lifetime commitment. Maybe I’m just different but I want my kids to come and take groceries and toilet paper out of my cabinets when they are 25. I want them to stop for dinner when it is their favourite meal at age 34. I want to watch their eyes sparkle when they are opening gifts they wanted for Christmas at 40. I want them to know I’m one call away and it doesn’t stop at age 18. They are forever my kids, not temporary assignments! Always come home. Always and forever!”

The Page is such a softie!



* * * * * * * * *



Proving all political parties are not always right, or not always wrong, Alberta’s NDP opposition makes a good point.

The NDP said July 14 that one of the vaccine lottery prizes includes free access to Kananaskis Country. The problem is, Kananaskis was an area that used to be free to access before the UCP formed the government.

A prize that used to be free! Hmmm!

Anyway, 10 free $90 Kananaskis Conservation Passes are now up for grabs.

NDP Environment Critic Marlin Schmidt says the following.

“It isn’t a ‘prize’ if Albertans are winning something they should always have access to in the first place. Peter Lougheed would be appalled.”

The Page agrees, especially with the Lougheed reference.



* * * * * * * * *



The Page received a survey from the Angus Reid Institute. Part of it says, “among those who have received at least one dose of vaccine so far only half [53 per cent] say they’re likely to spend time around those who have not received their jabs. This, even after they are fully immunized themselves and have built up their immunity.”

The Page is confused. How many people have come up to you and asked, “Have you had your shots yet? If you haven’t, take a hike. I’m not talking to you?”

The Page has had no one ask! What a polite bunch of friends The Page has!