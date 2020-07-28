The Page – July 29, 2020

Online comments regarding the Edmonton Eskimo name change are far and away in favour of keeping the Eskimo name.

Usually, the often named “angry mob” is blamed for causing all kinds of uproar on the social media.

Everything we’ve seen so far says it is a peaceful crowd of commenters. No violence. No statues torn down. No graffiti. No paint jobs on streets and walls saying, well, saying something matters.

Are we just too Canadian to get upset? Or is this a tempest in a teapot, mostly from people who never go to a football or baseball or hockey game?

In fact, just about the only people we’ve seen upset, some news company went and found them and encouraged them to be upset. Heck, you can pass out envelopes filled with $1,000 free on the streets and still find people who will say it’s not enough.



* * * * * * *



These days, weather forecasts are figured to be less trustworthy than used car salespeople, politicians, and Chinese death reports.

So, the next couple of weeks predicted to be hot and sunny? We’re crossing our fingers it will be so. It would be nice to get some real work done on all our outdoor projects.

On the same topic of weather, we’re already seeing some wicked lightning storms this summer. If sunny days really do become normal, we’re pretty sure we will be seeing lots more.



* * * * * * *



Sign of the Times: Yup. Expanding senior homes. Plans are drawn up for more rooms at both High Prairie and Falher. Pretty soon, big screen TVs and multi-user video games, karaoke rooms, pizza nights, bigger gyms, international entertainment evenings – heck, the sky is the limit!

Honestly, nothing is too good for our seniors as far as we’re concerned. And we hope they all remember us saying that when we move in ourselves!



* * * * * * *



We’re not sure if garbage is a growth industry, but wondering what to do with garbage has politicians concerned in many places.

Both the Town of Slave Lake and M.D. of Lesser Slave River say recycling is no longer a money maker. And thoughts of finding new places to send their garbage. Entrepreneurs will likely see dollars in them thar hills and mountains of trash.

The easy answer is higher fees for garbage. Which means of course, back roads, bush areas and out of the way places becoming magnets attracting broke down dishwashers, bags of organic trash, mattresses [how come there are always mattresses in the bush?], old fridges, and all kinds of other things. But that’s what keeps this old world going round. Bad people doing bad things, and good people catching the bad guys.

Out of curiousity, we have to ask, if foreign companies want to take our coal and trees and oil, why don’t they want to take our trash? Surely somebody, someplace can munch and grind all this stuff up and turn it into something we North American folks would gladly pay to buy.

Seems we do it with so much of our resources already. Why not garbage?



* * * * * * *



You have heard it before, but it’s a goodie!

Says one politician to his opponent, “Tragedy is when I cut my finger. Comedy is when you fall into an open sewer and die.”

Speaking of politics these days, “Stoop and people will step on you. Stand tall and people will shoot at you.” – Carlos Urbizo



* * * * * * *



Four ways to get something done. Do it yourself. Hire someone to do it. Wait for government to meet about it, study it, meet about it some more, hire consultants, meet about it even more, and maybe finally get around to doing it.

Tell your kids not to do it.



* * * * * * *



It’s been a couple years since the NHL sold the rights to a new franchise. Now, that group of new owners, based in Seattle, has chosen a name for their new team – the Kraken.

Already comment boards online are filling up with wisecracks and fuddle duddles. But it has to be said, a lot of people are happy with the name. This especially since the nickname was been kicked around as a possibility since before day one of the team’s formation.

Best comment we saw was, “And you can bet that some broadcaster announcing the game, will have to say at least once, the iconic movie line ‘Release the Kraken!’

Yup! Sounds like something that just can’t be resisted.