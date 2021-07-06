The Page – July 7, 2021

Wow! What a scorcher last week! Record temperatures all over Canada and the Peace Country! The Page never heard so many people tell him they wished they lived in Inuvik!

The Page became curious. Would an egg fry on the sidewalk in the heat?

The Page waddled off to the grocery store, bought a dozen of Miss Prissy’s finest products, and waited until late afternoon June 29. The shells were cracked open and laid to cook on the sidewalk. After eight minutes, no fried egg! What a waste!

The Page is now very leery of all the people who claim they’ve fried eggs on the sidewalks.



* * * * * * * * *



Speaking of weather, it was so hot last week. . .

If Michael Jackson were alive, he’d take off his glove!

A chicken laid an omelette!

A funeral procession passed through a local Dairy Queen!

Cows are giving powdered milk!

People wanted to sit close to Justin Trudeau because his hot hair was still cooler than anywhere outside!

The Page confesses to making up the last one!



* * * * * * * * *



Speaking of the Great White North, where Yankees think we all still drive sleds pulled by dogs and duck into igloos from the cold, consider this: from June 28-30, Lytton, B.C. was hotter [49.6C] than any day in the recorded history of Las Vegas.

Nearby in the Pacific Northwest of the USA, on June 28, it was hotter in Seattle [108F] than on any day in Miami’s history. In Portland, the same day it was hotter [116F] which beat the record in Houston by just under 10 degrees.

Our sympathies to those in Lytton.



* * * * * * * * *



Don’t hear many of those against global warming making the news, do we?



* * * * * * * * *



The Page had big hopes of winning Jason Kenney’s much ballyhooed “Vaccination Lottery” July 1.

Once again, The Page went down to a resounding defeat. Stupid lottery gods!

Oh, well! At least The Page didn’t spend a few hard-earned bucks like he does on LOTTO 6/49 or LOTTO MAX each week.

Or, as one person calls it, “The Red Neck Retirement Lottery”.

For the record, Tracey McIvor of Langdon, AB is $1 million richer. Langdon is way down south.

More than 1.7 million Albertans registered for the lottery. Many other goodies too numerous to mention are also being handed out.

Other $1 million draws will occur in August and September. The Page is still hoping!



* * * * * * * * *



The Page thanks local fire departments around the Peace for spraying a little water to help keep kids cool!

Well done!

