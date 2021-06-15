The Page – June 16, 2021

There she was! Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Heath Dr Deena Hinshaw telling all Albertans to adhere to restrictions.

Wonder if she told Premier Jason Kenney?

Wonder if Kenney would even listen! Hasn’t so far!



* * * * * * * * *



Further to the above, let’s all chip in and buy Kenney a set of elephant ears to help his hearing.

Why doesn’t he just resign?



* * * * * * * * *



The Page hears Kenney is holding all meetings indoors. Then those silly drones can’t catch him outside cheating on COVID restrictions.

It will work as long as he remembers to buy a set of drapes.



* * * * * * * * *



The good folks at the CN Tower in Toronto decided to light the tower with the colours of the Montreal Canadiens June 7.

The Page is baffled!

Would High Prairie raise the skull and crossbones of the Falher Pirates after defeat?

Would McLennan raise the flag of the High Prairie Regals after defeat?

Would Falher raise the flag of Manning after defeat?

Sheesh! Toronto just took the actions of gracious loser to a new level.



* * * * * * * * *



Speaking of the above, there are two types of hockey fans: those who cheer for the Montreal Canadiens and the rest who wish they did!

P.S. That item did not come from dedicated Leafs’ fan Michael Smith.



* * * * * * * * *



Isn’t this a kick in the teeth!

Some organization called Must Do Canada released its list of 54 “must do” trips in Alberta. Apparently, the list is based on “personally-reviewed” activities, whatever that means.

Being the curious type, The Page quickly went to the site to see how many local attractions were listed.

Banff National Park had 12, Calgary 10. Lethbridge was third with eight. Jasper National Park and Edmonton each had six, Drumheller five, Southwest Alberta four and Kananaskis Country three.

Oh, Oh! That’s 54!

Did you notice, as The Page did, that not one single activity was listed north of Edmonton?

The best fishing in Alberta is at Lesser Slave Lake. Northern Alberta is dotted with trophy lakes. Must Do Canada list cities with boat tours but leaves out the Peace River tours. We have several historic sites. Drumheller has dinosaurs. So does the Grande Prairie region.

Once again, the north gets snubbed!

As we have written many times, Alberta is not just mountains.



* * * * * * * * *



Do you know how many trees the Government of Canada plans on planting the next 10 years?

Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan Jr. says they are committed to plant two billion additional trees over the next 10 years, and create 4,300 new jobs in the process.

It represents a 40 per cent annual increase in the number of trees already being planted in Canada, and will enlarge Canada’s forest cover by 1.1 million hectares, an area twice the size of Prince Edward Island.

The Page figures it’s a good time to go into the shovel selling business.



* * * * * * * * *



Who has more ammunition: the Canadian military or Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley in her political battle against Premier Jason Kenney?



* * * * * * * * *



Speaking of Notley, here we have the NDP releasing a plan June 10 to allow the Alberta energy industry to get more value.

The Page had to stop right there. How come you didn’t come up with this idea while you were premier, Rachel?

At least she was honest on one count. She said he plan would help while the energy industry was being phased out. True to the NDP, kill the oil and gas industry!

Ah, it’s so easy to be the Opposition.



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week!

Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen has lots of support in his constituency, if this sign is an indication. It is located at Guy. Thumbs up to Loewen, keep up the good work!