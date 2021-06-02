The Page – June 2, 2021

“If you want to know what God thinks of money, just look at some of the people He gave it to.” – Dorothy Parker



* * * * * * * * *



“Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside a dog, well, it’s too dark to read.” – Groucho Marx



* * * * * * * * *



Some days, real news is just too much.

A Slave Lake fellow making a 911 call in the middle of last winter just had his day in court. The call is going to cost him $500.

Police were called to a parking lot in Slave Lake after 911 Dispatch said they had a caller who was drunk and freezing. When police arrived, they found the fellow dressed fine for the weather. No mention was made of his drinking.

But the cops charged the fellow when they asked why he called 911.

“Because I wanted a ride to the Truck Stop,” he told them.



* * * * * * * * *



In other news recently, a trail of blood led a victim to a fellow who had accidentally chopped off one of his fingers in Arizona.

Apparently, the fellow was slashing the victim’s vehicle tires with a knife when somehow he sliced off one of his fingers. Police bagged the finger, which the fellow left behind, and the culprit. No word on how re-attaching the finger went.

The victim says there were words exchanged between the culprit and her husband at a neighbourhood party.

“Karma has a good way of working itself out,” she says.



* * * * * * * * *



Your fishing finger itching?

Slave Lake’s Anglers’ Cup is now taking entries. The walleye tournament happens June 18-19. Just about $100,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to those teams catching the biggest fish. In all, $33,000 will go to the first place team. Entry fee is $1,000 per two-person team.

For more information check anglerscup.ca.



* * * * * * * * *



You may not have heard of the Alberta Rumble but it is underway.

Basically, from our understanding, it is sort of a circle tour for vehicles or motorcycles. Circle tours are touristy things one can spend a day or a week driving around.

For example, a circle tour might start in Edmonton, go to Whitecourt, travel up to Swan Hills, head back to Edmonton through Barrhead or Westlock.

Rumble Alberta has a whole bunch of tours mapped out. Ten of them involve travel around northwestern places. If you buy a “Rumble Alberta Pass” for $100, you can get discounts for food and lodging that will pay for the pass. The idea is to promote travelling around Alberta and help small businesses in this province.

You can check out the maps at rumblealberta.com.

If you want to become a business or a sponsor in the project, there is information on the website.



* * * * * * * * *



“Be careful when you use the toilet. I just poured in some of that new cleaner that gets rid of 99 per cent of all living organisms around the house.” – Grandpa Jones



* * * * * * * * *



“Let’s proceed with caution.”

“We need better guidelines and benchmarks.”

“Let’s not rush into things.”

“This is going way too fast.”

If all that sounds familiar, you are correct in your very smart observation. Those are all words that “experts” are using to tell us we are “opening” Alberta much too quickly. You know, as in “Let’s all stay closed until we see if these vaccines really, really work. And maybe stay closed a few months more.”

Now that Premier Jason Kenney has announced his road map to a complete reopening of Alberta, there are many saying it is way too fast. Where do these people, among them doctors and nurses and medical administrators, get their “expertise” from?

With all due respect, is there a COVID-19 Instruction Manual? Nope!

How about past experience? Well, there is lots of that to go by. First wave. Second wave. Third wave. Jam sick people in care homes like New York did, thereby killing over 15,000 seniors. Gosh, there is enough stupid that went around to last another couple dozen years.

Anyway, all those advisers out there saying “Go slow” know they can’t go wrong. If reopening works out, will they lose their jobs? Probably not. If reopening fails, they get to say “Told you so.”

Kenney, on the other hand, has to deal with a collapsing economy and thousands of small business failures either way. They fail if there is no reopening. They fail if reopening doesn’t work.

What about people dying? Will staying closed guarantee they won’t? Let’s find some experts who will stake their own lives on that.

Meanwhile, it is your choice to stay home is it not?