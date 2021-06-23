The Page – June 23, 2021

Up and about in the wee small hours of 4 a.m. at the beginning of this week? Then you saw the reason we call our part of this great land “Land of the Midnight Twilight”.

Well, some folks around High Prairie and Slave Lake used to call it that, back when the Lesser Slave Lake region actually had a tourism agency named that.

So basically, with sunrise happening right about 5 a.m., the northern sky is aglow an hour before that time. Early risers and tourists welcomed the sun for hours on end, and even more, during the longest day of the year which happened Monday.

Days are now getting shorter. We now head to the dark days of winter coming on Dec. 21. Remember those wintery days? Dark at 4:30 p.m. Morning sun playing peek-a-boo after 9 a.m. Yup, here they come again. Just six months from now!

As we like to say, one cannot appreciate spring and summer until you live through a Canadian winter.

A pox on those snowbirds who travel off to places like Florida, Mexico, Arizona and such. It isn’t all that bad here.

And yes, winter is indeed only about five months or so away!



* * * * * * * * *



Besides the long days, we can’t help notice our traditional “monsoon” season in June isn’t happening.

Oh, we are getting some sprinkles. And indeed some rain like last week, but not like the usual three or four days of steady downpours off and on all June.

In fact, the saying, “It wouldn’t be the North Country Fair without rain” would not be very true at all this year.



* * * * * * * * *



“I got to get some new glasses. I was reading the storm warnings on the South Peace News website and it said, ‘Warning! Severe hail and tomatoes expected.’ I was wondering what the heck that meant until I squinted and re-read it. It wasn’t ‘tomatoes.’ It was ‘tornadoes! Good thing. I sure don’t want to get in a mess of a severe tomato storm.” – Grandpa Jonesy



* * * * * * * * *



Are you thrilled you won’t have to trade in your Edmonton Eskimo helmet, jersey or jacket?

As long as it just says “EE.” As in the new Edmonton Elks team name.

According to news reports, new team helmets might feature some fearsome antlers. Sure to strike fear in the hearts and minds of opponents.

Frankly, we’re not sure which we would rather face off against: A herd of thundering elk on their way to munch some grass, or an attack crowd of spear and rifle toting angry Inuit fresh from roving the tundra looking for food and ready to do battle with polar bears.



* * * * * * * * *



We often say politicians punch off work sometime in June and often earlier, like May. There just isn’t enough time left before summer starts to get any real work done.

One has to come up with ideas. Talk the idea over with friendly folks, not the enemies who might steal your good ideas and pass them off as their own. Then put the office staff to work on the ideas. Then have them come back with information. Repeat.

Heck, might as well leave it all until October. You know, when we are all rested up from those gruelling holidays.

It’s just as bad, if not worse, in election years. Like this year for municipal guys and girls in towns, cities, municipal districts and counties.

The good news of course, nobody really expects such councillors to come up with any ideas about anything! Except maybe to reupholster the well-worn chairs in the council chambers.

Make a better town? Of course! Fix those gravel roads? Absolutely? Save money at the office? Boooo! Hide that one, quick.

OK, just kidding! We know we are all deeply thankful for all the nose to the grindstone, fingers bleeding, shoulders to the wheel so many of our local politicians are famous for. You know, how hard they work.

Anyway, we have high hopes there will be lots of ideas floating around this year. Local elections are this October. First chance in four years to tell everybody how you think they are doing.

Or whether you think some might need a kick in the butt, or down the road. Stay tuned!



* * * * * * * * *



The City of Victoria, B.C. council, cancels Canada Day.

We don’t know which is worse. People who come up with such an idea. Or the people who themselves agree, this is a wonderfully good idea.

Or the news media which rushes to report on the idea. You wonder why social media needs baby sitting?

Folks, it isn’t just social media.