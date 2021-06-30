The Page – June 30, 2021

Hooray!

A Canadian team has finally made the Stanley Cup final after 10 years.

The Montreal Canadiens disposed of the Vegas Golden Knights June 24. Can the Canadiens bring back Lord Stanley’s mug to Canada after 28 years?

It is hard to believe a generation of NHL hockey fans have grown up not experiencing the thrill of a Canadian team winning the Stanley Cup. Most of us grew up on the pond dreaming of scoring that overtime Cup-clinching goal.

The Page just hopes if the Canadiens do win the idiots who call themselves fans don’t destroy half the city.

The Page is back at work writing his weekly scribe after not winning the big LOTTO Max $70 million jackpot June 22. Wah!

Just in case you did not hear, after 17 draws the big jackpot was won by tickets sold in British Columbia and Ontario. The 17-draw run is the longest consecutive LOTTO MAX jackpot roll in the game’s history.

And, get this, $229 million was won by people across the country during the run. All The Page won was $2, a few free plays and a lot of aggravation and disappointment.

The Page is downright angry at the lottery gods for not letting him win. Gee, if a nice guy like me can’t win, what hope is there for the rest of the people?



Speaking of the lottery, it reminds us of an old joke. A farmer from Falher won $2 million and was at the local coffee shop. A fellow farmer asked what he was going to do to do with his winnings.

“Well,” he says. ‘I guess I’ll pay off the bank. That will be nice. Then the bills owed to the farm implement dealer. Be dang nice to catch up on that fertilizer bill, too. And chemicals.”

“What about crop insurance?” asked his friend.

“I guess they’ll just have to wait!”



Ever hear of the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup?

It’s an effort to do as the title suggests, and is a conservation partnership of Ocean Wise and World Wildlife Fund Canada. They issued a news release last week with some interesting information on how COVID has affected peoples’ trash habits.

“The proportion of single-use food packaging litter found on Canadian shorelines nearly doubled last year,” they say in their report.

“We were startled to see that single-use food and beverage litter increased from 15.3 per cent of all litter in 2019 to 26.6 per cent in 2020,” adds Julia Wakeling, outreach specialist for Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup.

“We suspect the change may be one of the many implications of COVID-19, including more people ordering restaurant takeaway and consuming more individually packaged foods.”

The Page admits that makes sense.

Of course, for the first time in Shoreline Cleanup’s 27-year history, volunteers reported finding masks and other personal protective equipment.

Here are the top 10 items found:

Cigarette butts. Tiny plastic or foam. Food wrappers. Paper. Bottle caps. Beverage cans. Plastic bottles, Plastic cans. Other packaging. Coffee cups.

Sadly, none of this needs to end up on shorelines, lakes, rivers, etc. People are pigs!

Another effect of COVID? Shoreline saw a 70 per cent drop in volunteers in 2020. Still, about 15,000 people removed over 41,000 kgs of litter from Canadian shorelines.



It appears COVID has brought good news for Hound Dog, Rover, Boots and Mittens, which are popular names for dogs and cats.

Purina Beyond, makers of pet food, did a survey and found pet ownership has soared during the pandemic. In 2020, they found 3.7 million [10 per cent] of Canadians newly adopted, purchased or fostered a cat or a dog during the pandemic.

Not only good news for Rover and Mittens, but the pet food companies.

If you want to adopt a pet locally, contact In the Woods Animal Rescue near Nampa at [780] 618-6603.



As of this writing, the weather forecast was for scorching hot weather this week.

The Page has the best advice on how to stay cool: Don’t think of Justin Trudeau!

We apologize to the two Grits left in Alberta!



Have a great week!