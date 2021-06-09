The Page – June 9, 2021

Another delay in Tim Hortons coming to High Prairie!

How frustrating, especially since news broke Fairview is getting a franchise.

Getting a Timmies is not the only exciting aspect of the East Gate development. First Aberdeen Property Limited’s managing director, Martin Blair, told The Page that Tim Hortons would become the anchor tenant of the East Gate development. He added other stores would be built once Tim Hortons opened. Stores like to build around Tim Hortons, which generate high traffic.

Meanwhile, High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says he is “cautiously optimistic” the store will be built.

“I know the developer is still moving forward on the project,” he says.

Perhaps good things come to those who wait!



* * * * * * * * *



Gas prices at the pumps have risen to 129.9 per litre in High Prairie.

The Page can’t tell which noise is higher: citizens moaning and groaning while filling up their tanks or the oil and gas company executive laughing.

Summer in Alberta. Where the sun shines and oil companies screw the citizens.



* * * * * * * * *



Well, well, well!

So here we have proof that Premier Jason Kenney can’t follow his own advice.

The NDP must have thought they died and gone to heaven. Proof positive in a photo of an arrogant Kenney and several cabinet ministers “relaxing” on the rooftop Sky Palace.

A day later, one of his own MLAs, Angela Pitt, who represents Airdrie- East, also called out Kenney for violating COVID-19 public health restrictions.

One day earlier, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw refused to clear Kenney and several members of his cabinet of any wrongdoing related to their gathering on the rooftop Sky Palace.

Hinshaw said it is important for “role models” to acknowledge their mistakes when asked about the incident. No further action necessary.

The NDP’s Sarah Hoffman reminded Albertans that Kenney promised Albertans in April that if members of his caucus broke COVID-19 restrictions, or encouraged others to do so, that they would be removed from his caucus.

We’re still waiting, Mr. Premier.

Kenney likes to give orders, not follow them. Albertans should follow the rules, not him. How sad is this poor excuse for a leader?

The Page figures it’s fitting this latest incident occurred at the Sky Palace. It’s another scandal involving a Conservative-led government.

Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz once told his players nothing good happens if you’re not home from midnight to 6 a.m.

Note the Conservatives: nothing good happens at the Sky Palace. Ever!



* * * * * * * * *



Terry and Trebek!

How fitting!

The RCMP has chosen names for 14 of its foals this year. In a Canada-wide contest, youth aged 14 years old and younger from across Canada were invited to submit their best names starting with the letter T. A total of nearly 3,300 entries were received from across the country.

Among the inning names are two that pay tribute to the lives of famous Canadians. Terry [Fox] is in honour of the humanitarian and cancer research activist of the same name, who passed away 40 years ago this year. Trebek gets his name from long-time Jeopardy! host and proud Canadian Alex Trebek, who passed away in November 2020.

Other names were Tango, Tuque, Tunic, Trooper, Tulugaq, Tempo, Taco, Tartan, Tattoo, True, Tuk and Teeka.

Winners received a 2021 Musical Ride horseshoe, a picture of the horse they named and a certificate signed by the RCMP Commissioner.

The Page figures these names are good choices!

Or, as one of Alex’s contestants would say, “Who are Terry and Trebek?”



* * * * * * * * *



What do you tell a duck to lower its head?



* * * * * * * * *



Have a great week, everyone!