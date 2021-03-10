The Page – March 10, 2021

TV news last week told us that northern lights are going to be really fantastic all this year.

So of course, Thursday night we stayed up for a couple of hours. The skies were clear. Stars sparkled. Night was dark. Suffice to say, the popcorn was wasted. Not an aurora in sight!

How about you?



* * * * * * *



“What do you mean ‘What did it feel like being in a coma?’ How the heck should I know? I was in a coma!” – Grandma Smithers



* * * * * * *



We are always impressed how fast some people learn cute tricks.

We aren’t talking about learning a couple phrases in a different language. As in this example – “Monsieur, deux biere pression s’il vous plait.”

But we did indeed pick up that one fast.

Let’s consider the “bad actors” who think it’s quite proper to go into a karate stance in front of the police. Or the wannabe gang guys who saw in the videos it was cool to point a sidearm sideways. Or how about the person being arrested who spits at the cops, and then says “Watch out for me. I got COVID!”

Of course, that old joke is around since the days of AIDS. And many people pulling crap like that have found themselves charged with assault with a deadly weapon! Sorry perp. Jokes on you!

Fortunately for the legal profession, and unfortunately for taxpayers, the public pays for a defence for maroons like that. Because there is no way, no matter how smart those folks think they are, we doubt they could really hold down a steady job. But, that’s just us.

Anyway, the point of this is the crisis that politically, can’t be called a crisis, at the American-Mexican border. Under new American President Joe Biden, the word is out just show up at the border as a refugee or immigrant. Bingo! You automatically get into the States. Good deal eh?

It used to be, an adult or two would show up with some youngster pretending the youngster was his or her child. With of course, no proof. Barack Obama separated the families and had detention areas for them. That protocol continued under Donald Trump. Suddenly, American media had something else to blame Trump with. And so it went! You know, the whole “Children are being ripped from the arms of their parents.”

The news today is, under Biden policies, illegals coming across the border don’t even have to bother with “fake kids.” The policy now is mostly “Catch and Release.” Like the fishing rules. Border patrols pick up people, make them sign a form and get fingerprinted, and send them on their way in America. Hopefully, to appear in court some day.

Can you imagine what would happen if Catch and Release was local policy in our stores? Say for shoplifters?

Is this a sign of spring?

Huts on Lesser Slave Lake were nearly invisible for short distances due to wind on Feb. 28.

We like to mark the Edmonton Sportsman Show as being the first day of spring.

Why is that? Well, it used to happen about the first week in March, around the March 5 weekend. Us being eternally optimistic, and the weather always unpredictable, we just figured that weekend was as good as any to say, “Yup, winter is over!”

For some kind of scheduling reason, the Show got moved to the March 12 weekend, one week later than before.

That works a bit better for us. Although the weekend just over was nice, the one at the end of February was wicked cold and windy, which can also happen the March 5 weekend.

The photo above is of ice huts on Lesser Slave Lake Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28. Of the 150 or so huts on the lake, this is all the photo shows from a nearby hut, despite there being over 100 behind, all screened by howling snow. At times, the third hut from left could not be seen.

Happy fishing!

Oh well, just another day in paradise!

We have more photos on our website at southpeacenews.com, plus a drone video of the ice huts at Joussard.