The Page – March 13, 2024

After an election, many but not all, successful candidates are heard reminding everyone how much support (votes) they received, and how they have gained the confidence of the people to govern.

Fair enough. They did get the most votes.

However, let us examine the votes three successful Town of High Prairie candidates received in the 2021 municipal election. Unofficial results afterwards indicated Mayor Brian Panasiuk received 367 votes. Councillor Donna Deynaka received 410 votes and James Waikle 360 votes.

So, if these voters are enough to decide these people should govern, is it not logical if the recall petition exceeds the number of people who voted to put these people in power, they should resign?

The Page can only imagine the crying from elected people about this idea.

The point is, for example, if 367 voters can put Panasiuk in power, then 368 should have the power to remove him. Or Deynaka with her 410 votes. Or Waikle with his 360 votes. Not the 900+ required in the recall petition.

But that is not how the system works. Perhaps the Alberta governed needs to tweak these recall rules. As it stands now, it is virtually impossible to recall a politician.

The rule would be simple. If the number of people signing a recall petition exceeds the number of votes receive in the previous election, remove the candidate.

So, the Town of High Prairie has three days to take the ice out of two arenas and let the organizers of the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show come in to prepare for their event April 20-21. Please see story on page 3.

The Page wants to make it clear he knows nothing about removing ice in arenas. The only thing The Page is an expert on ice is regarding how many cubes to put in his drink.

The Page has confidence staff will get the job done. As Town CAO Bill McKennan says, “All hands on deck!”

The business community will certainly welcome the big hockey tournament in honour of Starr Sasakamoose, especially after losing the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup.

In this newspaper’s editorial this week, Richard Froese asks the question, “When is a senior a senior?”

Interesting thought. It seems the government has decided on one number, then the private sector on another.

Of course, stores use a lower number to attract business. Bean counters (accountants) have figured out a lower senior age will attract more customers, and more profit. That discount will certainly not run the local drug store or grocery store out of business any time soon.

Still, the discount is a nice gesture. Any chance to save a bit of money is a good thing, right?

The Page has another birthday on Green Day, March 17.

The Page is not complaining about getting old, but he is discovering he is so far over the hill he is picking up speed going down the other side.

Ah, if only that was true!

The Page was insulted over his birthday wish list, which was leaked out to his friends.

Included on the list were vitamins, laxatives, a cane, hair colouring, better glasses, and adult diapers!

Ouch!

Good luck to the Falher Pirates in their quest to win the NPHL championship. Please see coverage on pages 18 and 21.

The Page shares one quirky stat that didn’t make the coverage. In their entire playoff history, the Pirates have played 20 overtime games. They have won five at home, lost five at home, won five on the road, and lost five on the road.

How about that for a coincidence?

You can’t make this stuff up!

Keeping with the NPHL, congratulations to the Fort St. John Flyers, who will be inducted into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame on July 1.

Specifically, the 2010 team that won the prestigious Allan Cup is being inducted. The Allan Cup is the trophy given to the Canadian senior hockey champions.

The honour is long overdue!

The Page is sad to hear of the recent passing of Steve Kushneryk.

Steve was the sports reporter for the Valleyview Valley Views for many years. Locals in High Prairie, Falher and Peace River saw him at hockey rinks and baseball fields not only covering teams for his local newspaper but for a genuine love of the games he attended.

Condolences to Steve’s family. He will be missed. A genuine good guy.

The Page reads that cats are a problem at Joussard. Last year at Kinuso and Faust.

The Page reminds everyone there is not a cat problem. It is, in fact, a people problem causing the latter.

Please, if you want to be a pet owner, be responsible. Don’t let them run loose if you no longer want them.

It is never too early to start thinking about the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

If you want to be the next Miss High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen, contact Sarah Neill at (78) 523-8259 or Brooke Monteith at (780) 536-7785. Either can give you all the details about this rewarding experi- ence.

It is said one time that president Abraham Lincoln gave a speech. After, a woman approached him.

“If you were my husband, I’d poison your tea,” she told him.

“Ma’am,” he replied. “If you were my wife, I’d drink it!”

A thief approaches a man and sticks a gun in his ribs.

“Give me all your money,” the thief demands.

“Sir, I must first remind you I am a politician. Do you not recognize me?”

“Sorry,” says the thief. “Give me all my money!”

A group of soldiers stood in formation at an army base when the drill sergeant says, “All right! All you idiots, fall out.”

The squadron quickly obeyed the order except for one soldier, who remained at attention.

The drill instructor was miffed and went over the soldier and stood eye-to-eye with him while giving him a very menacing look.

The soldier smiled.

“Sure were a lot of them, huh!”

Hope you did not forget to spring ahead last Sunday.

Have a great week, and do not drink too much green beer on St. Patrick’s Day!

Have a great week!