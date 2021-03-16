The Page – March 17, 2021

Yup! We missed springing our clocks forward!

So, late for church. Figured it out so wasn’t late for work Monday.

And will also be on time for St. Patrick’s Day this Wednesday.



* * * * * * *



A Slave Lake town councillor doesn’t like the photo radar in that town.

In a news report a few weeks ago, the councillor commented against renewing the radar contract with the company running the service.

The news report said somebody was clocked doing 140 kph in a 60 zone.

“Obviously, it hasn’t worked,” says the councillor.

Nobody at the meeting raised the point there can always be outliers. Does one burn down the whole forest because of one diseased tree? Does one take the new car to the dump because it got a flat tire? Does one throw out the husband because he burned the toast? Does one close the school because a student flunked Math?

Another councillor said she thought it would be better to have RCMP on the scene stopping people instead of the photo radar. Slave Lake’s mayor replied to that, saying there was no money to hire more police.

“So really, you’re proposing to take a system that costs you nothing, and replacing it with nothing.”

Photo radar actually returns 21 per cent of the money it collects in fines to the Town. The rest goes to the Province and to the company which operates the radar system.

In many communities, the argument goes photo radar is a “cash grab.” Rarely is there a politician beaking about, “If it saves one life, I am all for it.”

But there are many who say, “Hey, if people want to break the law, they should pay for it. Simple as that.”

Slave Lake council finally voted 4-3 to renew the radar contract for another year, instead of the usual two years. The idea being, there will be elections this fall so let the new council figure it out.



* * * * * * *



An election? This fall? Yes, indeed! All the local governments in Alberta go to the polls in mid-October.

This is the first time Alberta has tried out four-year terms for all the towns, cities, municipal districts, counties, and summer villages. We have not noticed any difference from the old three-year term. No improvement, but no decline in service either. So we guess that is decent. How about your own neck of the woods?

Something we always note as we roll around to these fall elections is, there isn’t much time left for any council to “make its mark” on the world. There are actually only about two months, April and May. By the time June arrives, it is usually too late to start something new, what with holidays and people wrapping things up before summer. Summer itself is a waste. Then, in September, who wants to saddle a new council with half-baked project ideas?

All in all, it is very fair to look at your existing councils right now and ask, “So what did you do for me the past three years?”



* * * * * * *



Slave Lake’s Canadian Tire Angler’s Cup is the first fishing tournament out of the gate for this year.

The walleye tournament on Lesser Slave Lake at Slave Lake is set for Friday and Saturday, June 18-19.

In keeping with health restrictions, there will be no rules meeting, no get-togethers and mixing before, during and after, no barbecue and no awards ceremony. Competitors will get masks at the registration but only have to wear them if inspected on the water.

We’re waiting on word from other tournaments that were cancelled last year.



* * * * * * *



Just two weekends left before the “hard water” fishing season closes.

There are already a few of the ice-huts on Lesser Slave Lake hauled off, just in case owners can’t get back to take them off before the March 31 deadline.

Plus, warm weather coming up might end up seeing the huts sitting in pools of water. After the end of March, huts still on the lake will be seized and owners fined.



* * * * * * *



“We all get heavier as we get older, because there’s a lot more information in our heads.” – Vlade Divac

“What do you mean your eyes aren’t what they used to be? What did they used to be? Ears? Green onions? Muck boots?” – Grandpa Jone- sy

“How is anybody supposed to get this dang machine to work when most of the manual is written in foreign languages?” – Grandma Smithers

“Winning doesn’t really matter. As long as you win!” – Vinnie Jones



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!