The Page – March 17, 2022 March 17, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Wow! How about those gas prices!As if anyone involved in the energy industry needed another excuse to screw the customer! No wonder Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is smiling! And let it be known another carbon tax is coming in April. Doesn’t that make you feel warm and fuzzy all over?But at least some people have a sense of humour. The Page found these items!A woman snuggles up to her boyfriend and says, “Gee, what is that scent you are wearing? It smells really expensive.”“It’s gasoline,” he says. I was working on the truck!”The Page was behind a person filling up with gas the other day and noticed they only bought $10 worth of gas.“Where are you going?” asked The Page.“To Pump 4!” replied the customer.One of The Page’s humble friends was bragging the other day.“I don’t usually like to brag about the expensive places I go to in front of my friends, but I just came here from the gas station.”At least Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is providing a little relief. He announced March 7 his government will stop the collection of the provincial fuel tax [13 cents per litre] starting April 1. Diesel also decreases 13 cents per litre and marked gasoline and diesel fuel four cents per litre. Hope that is no April Fool’s joke!Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasing the carbon tax by two cents a litre the same day. What a guy! Think he cares about Canadians paying their fuel bills?Anyway, The Page knows people will look at Kenney’s announcement in two ways. The detractors will say he is only trying to buy votes for his upcoming leadership review in April. Perhaps!Supporters can say this is one of the few times a government is removing a tax, and we all know how all governments love to tax.Still, it has to be pointed out that at least the government is not taking our money, then giving it back and telling us what a bunch of nice guys they are!Ah, but that leads us to the electricity rebate which is $150 over three months. Kenney was quick to blame the previous NDP government and the federal government for rising costs; however, is it not the government that controls the prices? Just asking!We know energy companies are not struggling.It was a lot more fun to be 20 in the 1970s than 70 in the 2020s!Talk about being voted off the island! It’s how Town of High Prairie Councillor James Waikle must have felt at council’s March 9 meeting.Council decided to form a new committee that would meet four times a year but that’s another story in itself! Discussion ensured on when to meet. It was clear Saturday was the day of choice.Waikle objected because he works Saturday and, he told council, his job pays his bills.Council did not budge. Saturday it is, and Waikle be damned!The move is rather strange because when this has arisen in the past every effort is made to accommodate all councillors. There seemed to be little effort to accommodate Waikle.The Page remembers years ago when council kept every Tuesday night open for meetings. Why not do the same now? Not enough time, said some councillors, as they prefer to end evening meetings by 10 p.m. whereas Saturday they can go all day.Another thought: at a previous meeting Councillor Judy Stenhouse said Saturday meetings had to end, but yet had no objection in this case.The Page figures if council wants to meet Saturday, go for it! A lot of people work weekends so why not council?Still, The Page doubts any councillor thought they would be meeting Saturdays during the election campaign, unless special circumstances arose.Some days, the supply of available curse words is insufficient to meet The Page’s demands!More on the war in Ukraine.Russia has been cut off from CCN and Facebook. The United States is now working on cutting them off from McDonald’s and Coca-Cola.Sheesh, if this keeps up the Russians will soon be the healthiest and best-informed people on the planet!The Page was asked, “If shutting down Russian’s pipeline will hurt their economy, wouldn’t shutting down pipelines in Canada hurt our economy?”Maybe the bright minds in Ottawa can answer that one!Further to the above, it must be pointed out neither Conservative or Liberal governments have built a much-needed pipeline to Eastern Canada to deliver Alberta’s product to market. Just saying! All political rhetoric aside, seems like both the Liberals and Conservatives hate the West.“Is it hard to do? Listen. It’s harder to do than pick fly poop off a pin head while wearing boxing gloves.” – Grandma SmithersOnly seven days until the Ukrainian dinner to go March 23!Any time The Page can get a good meal cooked for him, he is all in! Pass the wine! Burp!Have a great week! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – March 9, 2022 The Page – March 2, 2022 The Page – February 23, 2022 The Page – February 9, 2022